Cyteir Therapeutics Names Adam Veness General Counsel

Cyteir Therapeutics, Inc. ("Cyteir") CYT, a company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation synthetically lethal therapies for cancer, announced today that Adam Veness, Esq. has joined Cyteir as General Counsel effective today. In this role, Mr. Veness will be part of the executive management team and lead the company's legal, corporate governance and compliance functions.

"Adam not only brings deep legal and compliance experience to Cyteir, but also the experience of building a successful biopharmaceutical business from development stage through commercialization," said Markus Renschler, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cyteir. "We are pleased to have Adam join Cyteir as we continue to strengthen our corporate leadership and executive management team."

Prior to Cyteir, Mr. Veness most recently served as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary at Acceleron Pharma Inc., which was acquired by Merck in November 2021. At Acceleron, Adam was a member of the Executive Committee focused on developing and implementing company strategy, and he was responsible for overseeing all aspects of global legal, compliance, and corporate governance. Prior to joining Acceleron, Mr. Veness was a corporate and securities attorney at the law firm Mintz Levin where he represented and counseled public and private companies in the biopharmaceutical, technology, and healthcare industries. He began his legal career at a boutique litigation firm representing companies and individuals in a variety of civil litigation matters. Mr. Veness earned a B.A. in political science and philosophy from Tulane University, and a J.D. from Boston University School of Law.

"I am excited to join Cyteir and be part of its mission to bring forward critical therapies to cancer patients in need," said Mr. Veness. "I look forward to working with Markus and the entire management team at such an important stage of the company as we advance CYT-0851 through clinical trials and explore other opportunities to expand and advance our pipeline for continued growth."

About Cyteir Therapeutics, Inc.

Cyteir is a clinical-stage oncology company that is focused on the discovery and development of next-generation synthetically lethal therapies to treat cancer. The company is using its expertise in DNA damage response biology to advance a pipeline of novel drug candidates that selectively target key cancer vulnerabilities. Cyteir's wholly owned lead compound, CYT-0851, is a potent and selective, oral investigational drug currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for hematologic and solid tumors. Follow Cyteir on social media: LinkedIn and Twitter.

