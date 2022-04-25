Frontier Unveils New Brand

New visual identity reinforces Frontier's relentless pursuit of betterness for its customers

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. FYBR:

TL;DR – The Byte-Size Download:

Happening: Today, Frontier FYBR unveiled a new brand that reinforces its relentless pursuit of betterness.

Today, Frontier unveiled a new brand that reinforces its relentless pursuit of betterness. Details: The new look includes a logo representing an inclusive, connected nation, a unique typeface, and a vibrant and powerful color palette.

The new look includes a logo representing an inclusive, connected nation, a unique typeface, and a vibrant and powerful color palette. Get Stoked: "I'm excited to unveil the new Frontier brand. It's more modern, more relevant, more tech-oriented – and will soon become the unmistakable icon of Gigabit America," said CEO Nick Jeffery. "Our brand is what each of us does to enable people to connect to the digital society. It's every encounter our customers – and potential customers— have with us. This new look reflects the commitment we have made to continue to relentlessly pursue betterness in our business and for our customers."

What's happening?

Frontier unveiled its new visual identity, which reinforces its continued commitment to improving the customer experience as it transforms into a high-tech fiber business. The new brand includes a new logo, typeface, and powerful color palette.

What does it look like?

Frontier's new logo is an iconic roundel, representing an inclusive connected nation. It incorporates staggered line work throughout its symbols and graphics to capture the speed and capabilities the company is bringing to customers as it Builds Gigabit America. The punchy primary color palette helps cement Frontier's vibrant personality and commitment to making bold, ambitious decisions with the future in mind.

Hear from the team:

"Our new brand is a result of the inside-out transformation that has taken place at Frontier," said John Harrobin, EVP of Consumer. "Over the past year, we improved our products and services with a dedicated focus on dramatically improving the customer experience – and emerged as a new company. This new look and feel are an external reflection of that transformation."

Where can you find it?

The new brand is now live on www.frontier.com and will roll out across various Frontier assets over the coming months.

About Frontier:

Frontier is a leading communications provider offering gigabit speeds to empower and connect millions of consumers and businesses across 25 states. It is building critical digital infrastructure across the country with its fiber-optic network and cloud-based solutions, enabling connections today and future proofing for tomorrow. Rallied around a single purpose, Building Gigabit America™, the company is focused on supporting a digital society, closing the digital divide, and working toward a more sustainable environment. Frontier is preparing today for a better tomorrow. Visit www.frontier.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005197/en/