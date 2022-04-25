DreamBox Learning® Honored as 2022 SIIA CODiE Award Finalist in Multiple Categories

Education technology industry experts recognize DreamBox's mathematics and reading solutions in the "Best Personalized Learning Solution" and "Best Mathematics Instructional Solution for Grades PK-8" categories

DreamBox Learning, Inc. ("DreamBox®"), the leading education technology provider and pioneer of intelligent adaptive learning, today announced the company's solutions have been named 2022 SIIA CODiE Award finalists in two categories, including "Best Personalized Learning Solution" for the Reading Plus literacy solution and "Best Mathematics Instructional Solution for Grades PK-8" for the DreamBox Learning Math solution. This is the latest recognition for DreamBox, which has won over 40 top education and technology industry awards for its dual-discipline solutions that now serve approximately 6 million students and 400,000 educators.

Both honors represent DreamBox's deep commitment to providing learning technology that sets a new industry standard for personalizing student learning experiences, while accelerating student growth, supporting learning recovery, and easing the burden on educators. In just one hour a week, students from all achievement levels using DreamBox, in either English or Spanish, have experienced significant learning gains throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. A recent analysis of Pinellas County Schools found that DreamBox increased learning achievement for students by five national percentile points with just five lessons a week (30 to 60 minutes) for eight weeks compared to students with low DreamBox usage.

"We are pleased the industry continues to recognize DreamBox as a reliable partner in learning for district administrators and educators, who increasingly need research-driven solutions to address achievement gaps and deliver engaging learning experiences," said Jessie Woolley-Wilson, DreamBox Learning President and CEO. "DreamBox is built for teachers by teachers, and as we scale our innovation, an obsession about supporting our customers and delivering measurable impact remains a top priority."

The SIIA CODiE Awards, the long-running, premier awards program for the software and information industries are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries. DreamBox was picked as a finalist across 47 education technology categories, including new categories in education and leadership.

"The 2022 CODiE Award finalists highlight the products and people who drove their industries forward through innovative products and leadership in these uncertain times," said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. "These honorees continue the proud tradition of CODiE Award finalists of recognizing the most impactful products, services and leaders of their time, setting a foundation for the next generation of innovators. Congratulations to all who received this well-earned acknowledgment."

Finalists are determined by industry experts. CODiE Award winners will be announced on June 9, 2022.

