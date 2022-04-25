L3Harris Unveils New Format with First Quarter Earnings Release

L3Harris Technologies LHX announced it will release financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2022 on Thursday, April 28, 2022. The company is combining prepared remarks, earnings release and webcast slides into a new Investor Letter, which will be issued at approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) and made available on L3Harris.com.
The following morning, April 29, 2022, company leadership will host a call at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call will last approximately 45 minutes and be focused on questions and answers.
The dial-in numbers for the teleconference are (U.S.) 877-407-6184 and (International) 201-389-0877, and participants will be directed to an operator. Please allow at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time to connect to the teleconference. Participants can also listen via webcast at L3Harris.com. A recording of the call will be available on L3Harris.com beginning at approximately 12 p.m. ET on April 29.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers' mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across space, air, land, sea and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $17 billion in annual revenue and 47,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries. L3Harris.com.
