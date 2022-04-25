Nonprofit Promotional Grants Help More than 440 Organizations

4imprint® one by one® program supports nonprofits
More than 440 organizations in the United States and Canada received 4imprint one by one grants during the first quarter of 2022. The $500 in-kind grants of nonprofit promotional items helped these organizations achieve goals, from connecting with community members to fundraising to showing volunteers appreciation.
The one by one program provides an average of five grants every business day to various religious organizations, schools, 501(c)(3) organizations and registered Canadian nonprofits.
Ways the nonprofit promotional item grants were used include:
- Longwood Blessings in a Backpack raises funds to provide meals to food-insecure children. An Arica Flashlight with Carabiner is given to everyone who participates in the organization's fundraiser.
- Helping Hand raises awareness of its recent rebranding efforts and engages current and new donors with Light-Up Pendant Necklaces. The organization is dedicated to improving the lives of children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families.
- The National Foundation for Ectodermal Dysplasias provides RPET Cooling Sport Towels to the families they serve. The towels help people with this life-threatening medical condition stay cool and hydrated, as many of them are unable to sweat.
"The passion these organizations show for their causes is truly inspiring," said Kevin Lyons-Tarr, 4imprint CEO. "It's amazing to see the wonderful work they do, and it never fails to bring a smile when we see how these organizations take a simple promotional item and use it to support their cause."
In addition to the nonprofit grants awarded this quarter, 4imprint provided inventory donations to businesses, associates, troops and customers in the United States, Canada and other countries. A complete list of grants can be seen at https://onebyone.4imprint.com/recipients/2022.
About 4imprint's one by one program
one by one is the charitable giving program of 4imprint. Since 2006, 4imprint's one by one program has supported nonprofits with IRS-approved 501(c)(3) status or Canadian-registered charities, religious organizations and accredited schools. Over the program's history, the promotional products retailer has awarded promotional products grants to more than 9,500 nonprofit organizations to help advance their missions. To apply, submit an application at least two months in advance at https://onebyone.4imprint.com/application.
About 4imprint
4imprint is part of 4imprint Group plc, which is publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange. The Group provides promotional products to millions of customers throughout the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Ireland. 4imprint offers corporate gifts, personalized gifts, custom T-shirts, promotional pens, travel mugs, tote bags, water bottles, Post-it® Notes, custom calendars, custom shirts and much more. For additional information, visit http://www.4imprint.com/.
