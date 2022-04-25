Metal 3D Printing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2022-2030: A $22.60 Billion Market by 2030 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Metal 3D Printing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), by Technology, by Software, by Application, by Vertical, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global metal 3D printing market size is expected to reach USD 22.60 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 23.9% from 2022 to 2030.
The metal 3D printing industry is estimated to exhibit significant growth throughout the forecast period owing to a combination of numerous factors such as the growing demand for rapid prototyping, which allows the manufacturers to design and develop better products and systems. Additionally, the ease of manufacturing and added benefits offered by the 3D printing technology are again major factors behind the greater adoption of the technology across various industry verticals.
Metal 3D printing is widely adopted in the industrial sector owing to the growing need for enhanced product manufacturing and a shorter time to market. The automotive vertical happens to be the most significant adopter of the metal 3D printing technology and eventually leading to the largest market share of metal 3D printers for industrial applications. Additive manufacturing is anticipated to evolve over the forecast period.
The market is subject to witness a considerable economical appearance rather than being just a labor-intensive industrial manufacturing technique. Particularly in developing economies, such as Brazil, South Africa, and India, machining shops have managed to adopt alternative business models by installing 3D printers and offer related services, such as 3D printing materials, filaments, 3D modeling, and 3D printer software.
The metal 3D printing technology happens to be a capital-intensive technology. At the same time, manufacturers are holding misconceptions about prototyping rather than realizing the advantages associated with metal 3D printing. Moreover, the market lacks the standard process controls and a skilled workforce required for metal 3D printing. These are some of the factors that are expected to restrain market growth. However, government initiatives aimed at increasing awareness and promoting the benefits of adopting metal 3D printers are expected to help in countering the market restraints.
Metal 3D Printing Market Report Highlights
- North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 owing to the technology's early and greater adoption rate. The region is predicted to witness steady growth over the forecast period as the U.S. emerged as the highest revenue generating country in 2021.
- Increasing adoption of metal 3D printers in the healthcare, automotive, and consumer electronics verticals is likely to drive the market significantly.
- Asia Pacific, which is emerging as a manufacturing hub for several industry verticals, is expected to grow significantly as the continued urbanization triggers the need for infrastructure and prompts the automotive, consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, and healthcare verticals to adopt metal 3D printing, particularly in countries, including China, Japan, and South Korea.
Market Driver Analysis
- Prototyping, product development, innovation, and time-to-market
- Benefits of 3D printing
- Commercialization of the technology
- Specific material requirements and longer built time
Market opportunity analysis
- Untapped end-use industry verticals and markets such as printed electronics and 3D printing under water
- 3D printing in construction medical implants and under water printing
- Increasing penetration of 3D printing technology in emerging countries
- Increasing demand from aerospace and defense sector
Market restraint analysis
- Capital Intensive Technologies and High Material Prices
- Unavailability of Standard Process Controls and Misled Industry Participants
Companies Mentioned
- 3D Systems, Inc.
- Arcam AB
- Autodesk, Inc.
- EOS (Electro Optical Systems) GmbH
- ExOne
- GE Additive
- Materialise NV
- Matsuura Machinery USA Inc.
- Optomec, Inc.
- Renishaw plc.
- SLM Solutions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vkulpq
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005599/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.