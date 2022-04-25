Snackification: The Future of Occasions in a Post-Pandemic Normal - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Snackification: The Future of Occasions in a Post-Pandemic Normal" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Urbanisation has historically driven snackification, with snacks typically characterised by convenience and portability traits that enable on-the-go and impulse snacking moments. With "anytime, anywhere" now less dependent on storefronts and physical touchpoints, there is greater focus on ubiquity, value and more targeted health attributes. These factors all point towards an evolved future of key traits that may lead to successful innovation.
The 'Snackification: The Future of Occasions in a Post-Pandemic Normal" global briefing provides a comprehensive overview of the Snacks market, providing insight on sales and market potential, retail distribution and company and brand shares. Analysis identifies emerging geographies alongside growth opportunities in the most developed, highest value countries.
It also offers strategic analysis of the key trends shaping the industry and consumer demand, such as health and wellness, sustainability, the evolution of eating occasions, in addition to ongoing considerations of convenience and value-for-money in the post-pandemic world. Insight into how these trends are shaping demand in 2022 informs forecasts to 2026, clearly indicating how the market is expected to change.
Product coverage: Confectionery, Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts, Savoury Snacks, Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Key Topics Covered:
- A New Era of Snacking
- Reviewing the Essence of Snacking
- Recreating Impulse Through Digital
Key report benefits:
- Get a detailed picture of the Snacks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/se5txc
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.