Global Neobanking Market Research Report to 2027 - by Account Type, Application and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Neobanking Market Research Report by Account Type (Business Account and Savings Account), Application, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Neobanking Market size was estimated at USD 51.29 billion in 2021, USD 80.39 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 56.91% to reach USD 765.70 billion by 2027.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Neobanking Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Neobanking Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Neobanking Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Neobanking Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Neobanking Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Neobanking Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Neobanking Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Neobanking Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Convenience offered to consumers

Best interest rates offered over traditional banks

Supportive government regulations

Increase in the launch of digital subsidiaries by traditional banks

Automated products through online channels and mobile websites

Restraints

Cybersecurity concern

Opportunities

Increase in smartphone and internet penetration in emerging economies

Collaboration of financial institutes and fintech companies

Substantial investment for startups

Challenges

Acquisition of customers

Profitability for digital banks

Companies Mentioned

Agricultural Bank of China Limited

Atom Bank plc

Bank of America Corporation

Chime

Commercial Banking Company

Fidor Solutions AG

HSBC Holdings plc

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited

Monzo Bank Limited

Movencorp Inc.

MyBank

N26 GmbH

Revolut Ltd.

Simple Finance Technology Corporation

SKB d.d.

Starling Bank Limited

Tandem

Ubank Limited

Varo Money

WeBank, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qstg15

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005590/en/