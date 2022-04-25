AM Best to Participate in InsurTech Summit 2022 Discussion on Delegated Underwriting Authority Enterprises

AM Best Senior Director Greg Williams will discuss the growing role of Delegated Underwriting Authority Enterprises (DUAE) in the insurance industry during InsurTech Summit 2022, a two-day virtual conference being presented by Carrier Management on May 10-11, 2022.
Williams' discussion with Carrier Management's deputy editor and event host Elizabeth Blosfield will take place at 1 p.m. (EDT) on Tuesday, May 10.
Earlier this year, AM Best introduced its Best's Performance Assessment (Best's PA), which provides a framework for differentiating among DUAEs. AM Best defines DUAEs as a blanket term to capture managing general agents, managing general underwriters, coverholders, program administrators, program underwriters, underwriting agencies, direct authorizations and appointed representatives.
Williams oversees a team of analysts responsible for monitoring and evaluating companies that have been assigned a Best's PA, in addition to evaluating the financial performance of insurers in the personal lines, commercial lines and life/annuity segments in the United States and Canada.
For more information on the InsurTech Summit 2022, please visit the event page.
For additional information on Best's PA for DUAEs, please click here.
A video briefing about the new methodology is also available at http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=duaefaq222.
AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.
Copyright © 2022 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005558/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.