AM Best to Participate in InsurTech Summit 2022 Discussion on Delegated Underwriting Authority Enterprises

AM Best Senior Director Greg Williams will discuss the growing role of Delegated Underwriting Authority Enterprises (DUAE) in the insurance industry during InsurTech Summit 2022, a two-day virtual conference being presented by Carrier Management on May 10-11, 2022.

Williams' discussion with Carrier Management's deputy editor and event host Elizabeth Blosfield will take place at 1 p.m. (EDT) on Tuesday, May 10.

Earlier this year, AM Best introduced its Best's Performance Assessment (Best's PA), which provides a framework for differentiating among DUAEs. AM Best defines DUAEs as a blanket term to capture managing general agents, managing general underwriters, coverholders, program administrators, program underwriters, underwriting agencies, direct authorizations and appointed representatives.

Williams oversees a team of analysts responsible for monitoring and evaluating companies that have been assigned a Best's PA, in addition to evaluating the financial performance of insurers in the personal lines, commercial lines and life/annuity segments in the United States and Canada.

A video briefing about the new methodology is also available at http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=duaefaq222.

