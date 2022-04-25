The Evolution of Plant-Based Industry 2022: Expansion Continues Through Packaged Food - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Evolution of Plant-Based: Eating and Beyond" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The plant-based trend continues to evolve, moving beyond the obvious manifestations in food to products across apparel, consumer health, beauty and personal care, drinks and even home care. This report examines its spread and what consumers are looking for, showcasing some key examples across the industries which demonstrate how producers are responding to customer interest.

'The Evolution of Plant-Based: Eating and Beyond global briefing provides a comprehensive overview of the Staple Foods market, providing insight on sales and market potential, retail distribution and company and brand shares. Analysis identifies emerging geographies alongside growth opportunities in the most developed, highest value countries.

It also offers strategic analysis of the key trends shaping the industry and consumer demand, such as health and wellness, sustainability, the evolution of eating occasions, in addition to ongoing considerations of convenience and value-for-money in the post-pandemic world. Insight into how these trends are shaping demand in 2022 informs forecasts to 2026, clearly indicating how the market is expected to change.

Product coverage: Baked Goods, Breakfast Cereals, Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Processed Meat, Seafood and Alternatives to Meat, Rice, Pasta and Noodles.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Key Topics Covered:

Expansion Continues Through Packaged Food

Consumer Foodservice is At an Inflection Point

Drinks Seek Plant-Powered Solutions

Health and Beauty Sees a Reaction to the Chemical Status Quo

Home Care Faces Barriers - But Also Opportunities

What's Next For Plant-Based

