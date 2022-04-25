State of Oregon Achieves Best in Enterprise ResilienceTM as Part of Everbridge's Global Critical Event Management (CEM) Certification Program

Oregon recognized as Best in Enterprise ResilienceTM Gold leader for significant strengths in deploying technologies and practices to manage readiness, responsiveness, and resilience in the face of critical events

Everbridge, Inc. EVBG, the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national public warning solutions, today announced that the State of Oregon achieved the prestigious Best in Enterprise Resilience™ Gold designation based on its exceptional performance in meeting the rigorous formalized standards to become Critical Event Management (CEM) Certified™.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005538/en/

Oregon Achieves Best in Enterprise Resilience as Part of Everbridge's Global Critical Event Management (CEM) Certification Program (Graphic: Business Wire)

Oregon relies on Everbridge's CEM platform to power OR-Alert, the state's emergency notification system that can reach 3.3 million residents across Oregon's 36 counties and tribal governments in the event of a natural or manmade disaster. The system also allows county emergency managers to access notification tools including FEMA's Integrated Alerts and Warnings System (IPAWS), which is capable of messaging all cell phones in a targeted geographic area. Oregon adopted Everbridge in 2020, after the state experienced one of the most destructive wildfire seasons on record.

William Chapman, Oregon Statewide Interoperability Coordinator stated, "We are proud to have earned the Best in Enterprise Resilience™ Certification. This recognition validates much of the work that counties, tribal governments, and state agencies have been doing to be better prepared for the next emergency or disaster. We want to be as prepared and as resilient as possible and will continue to work to improve now and into the future."

The Best in Enterprise Resilience™ assessment evaluated the State of Oregon across four competency areas: Data and Analytics, Digital Transformation, Smart Process Automation, and Communication and Collaboration. Significant strengths identified during the assessment include:

Managing a database of millions of contacts to assure the state can deliver alert, warning, and notification (AWN) messages via multiple paths; sharing numerous sources of information on a common operation picture. (Data & Analytics)

Maintaining the Statewide Communications Interoperability Plan (SCIP) and Tactical Interoperability Communications Plans (TICPs); using crisis management software for sharing incident information and resource requests. (Digital Transformation)

Establishing a Private Network Group to automatically notify the State when a local jurisdiction issues an alert to its community; integrating the State Everbridge platform with county platforms to ensure registrants are automatically imported into the state system; and automatically triggering weather, earthquake and wildfire alerts via SmartWeather and ShakeAlert. (Smart Process Automation)

Issuing AWN messages to any location across the state via email, text message, phone call, mobile app, and IPAWS Wireless Emergency Alerts and Emergency Alert System; enabling local and tribal governments to transmit AWNs for localized incidents, with the State providing backup to send AWNs upon request. (Communication & Collaboration)

"Everbridge congratulates the State of Oregon for demonstrating the kind of leadership that serves as a model for other forward-thinking organizations," said Mike Mostow, Everbridge's Vice President of Public Safety at Everbridge. "We are honored to power the collaborative partnership between the Oregon Office of Emergency Management, the Statewide Interoperability Program, and local, tribal, and county governments, marking an investment in interoperable resilient communications throughout the state."

A Best in Enterprise ResilienceTM leader

As a certified organization, Oregon joins the ranks of top-tier ready and resilient organizations, including Goldman Sachs, NBCUniversal, Dow, Discover, AARP, Siemens, Philips, Northrop Grumman, Takeda, Alexion, Loudoun County (VA), City of Fairfax (VA), and the U.S. Department of Labor.

The Everbridge Critical Event Management (CEM) Certification™ Program provides a unique standards framework for assessing an organization's overall enterprise resilience, leveraging 20 years of professional services engagements across tens of thousands of projects in over 150 countries and facilitating tens of billions of critical interactions. Everbridge's proprietary certification process offers organizations an end-to-end methodology for evaluating and benchmarking resilience when confronted with critical events. Organizations that achieve CEM CertificationTM status follow proven industry best practices to keeping their people safe and operations running, faster.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. EVBG is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations' operational response to critical events in order to Keep People Safe and Organizations Running™. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks, product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 6,100 customers in 76 countries rely on the Company's Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication modalities, and track progress on executing response plans. For more information, visit www.everbridge.com, read the company blog, and follow on Twitter and Facebook.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated opportunity and trends for growth in our critical communications and enterprise safety applications and our overall business, our market opportunity, our expectations regarding sales of our products, our goal to maintain market leadership and extend the markets in which we compete for customers, and anticipated impact on financial results. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "could," "intend," variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the ability of our products and services to perform as intended and meet our customers' expectations; our ability to successfully integrate businesses and assets that we may acquire; our ability to attract new customers and retain and increase sales to existing customers; our ability to increase sales of our Mass Notification application and/or ability to increase sales of our other applications; developments in the market for targeted and contextually relevant critical communications or the associated regulatory environment; our estimates of market opportunity and forecasts of market growth may prove to be inaccurate; we have not been profitable on a consistent basis historically and may not achieve or maintain profitability in the future; the lengthy and unpredictable sales cycles for new customers; nature of our business exposes us to inherent liability risks; our ability to attract, integrate and retain qualified personnel; our ability to maintain successful relationships with our channel partners and technology partners; our ability to manage our growth effectively; our ability to respond to competitive pressures; potential liability related to privacy and security of personally identifiable information; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, and the other risks detailed in our risk factors discussed in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC on February 25, 2022. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

All Everbridge products are trademarks of Everbridge, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All other product or company names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005538/en/