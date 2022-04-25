University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies Faculty Participate in National AERA Annual Meeting

Center for Educational and Instructional Technology members and faculty will present on studies in mentoring and intersectionality for African American women in education

Faculty members with the University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies join the proceedings of the American Educational Research Association (AERA) Annual Meeting taking place April 21 - 26, 2022. The hybrid event, held in collaboration with the World Education Research Association, features an in-person and virtual program option exploring topics within the conference theme of "Cultivating Equitable Education Systems for the 21st Century."

Faculty members participating in the conference are researchers with the University of Phoenix Center for Educational and Instructional Technology (CEITR) within the College of Doctoral Studies.

"Researchers at CEITR focus on conducting applied studies for improving teaching, learning, and serving the public good. American Educational Research Association is the largest and most prestigious national research association devoted to advancing teaching and learning," states Mansureh Kebritchi, Ph.D., chair of CEITR. "Presenting CEITR studies at AERA is significant as it provides an effective platform for the researchers to share the research results with a large audience across the globe, contribute to the improvement of education, and impact individuals' professional lives."

Stella Smith, Ph.D., associate research chair of CEITR, will present on the study, "Holding Space — Making Room: Using Mentoring to Support African American Women Administrators in Academe," exploring different variables that influence mentoring as a tool to assist African American women as education administrators and seeking to answer whether cultivating mentoring relationships help alleviate problems faced by African American women at predominantly white institutions.

Alyncia M. Bowen, Ph.D., CEITR study team member, Shaquana Robinson, Ed.D., CEITR study team member and College of Doctoral Studies graduate, and James Lane, Ed.D., CEITR fellow, will present on their study, "Black Female Education Leaders and Intersectionality: Leadership, Race, Gender, Power, and Social Justice," a critical autoethnography exploring a deep understanding into the lived experiences of Black female education leaders as a result of interviews with eight individuals. The study revealed challenges regarding racial abuses and how these educational leaders navigated their duties among the intersections of leadership, race, gender, power, and social justice.

Learn more about the AERA Annual Meeting here.

