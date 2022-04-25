GemPharmatech, Leading Provider of Genetically Engineered Mouse Models, Goes Public on Shanghai Stock Exchange

GemPharmatech LLC is pleased to announce that on April 25, 2022, its parent company, GemPharmatech Co., Ltd., went public on the STAR MARKET of the Shanghai Stock Exchange under the stock code 688046. The initial offering included 50,000,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of￥22.53 ($3.51) per share.

GemPharmatech, established on December 29, 2017, is a high-tech enterprise specializing in the research and development of laboratory animal models, production, technical services, and upstream and downstream industry expansion. In order to meet the rapid development needs of biomedical research and new drug development, the company has constructed more than 20,000 commercial mouse models with independent intellectual property rights, becoming the world's largest collection of mouse strains. These models promote research and development breakthroughs in the fields of gene function identification, disease mechanism analysis, drug target discovery, drug efficacy screening and verification, and provides a solution to the bottleneck of animal model technology. GemPharmatech has established subsidiaries in Beijing, Foshan, Chengdu, Changzhou, Guangzhou, and Shanghai, as well as a US subsidiary, GemPharmatech LLC. The company's facilities include 30,000+ square meters of SPF-level facilities.

According to Dr. Xiang Gao, founder and Chairman of GemPharmatech Co. Ltd., "GemPharmatech will take this issuance and listing as an opportunity to keep up with the frontier trends of life science and new drug development, adhere to an R&D-driven strategy, continuously optimize the laboratory animal construct strategy and genetic engineering technology, and improve our preclinical service capabilities."

"GemPharmatech will use the funds raised by the IPO for investment in key projects such as launching a germ-free mouse platform, and to further expand global market share and influence," says US CEO Dr. Mark Moore. "The company is committed to providing the best service to our customers, promoting the development of the biopharmaceutical industry, and repaying the society, employees and investors through excellent business performance."

About GemPharmatech

GemPharmatech is a leading provider of animal models and services to the global preclinical R&D community. We specialize in developing animal models using cutting edge gene-editing technologies with a large collection of cKO/KO (conditional knockout/knockout) mice, humanized mice, immunodeficient mice, and germ-free mice. GemPharmatech provides an expansive array of preclinical services, including mouse model customization, pharmacology services such as drug efficacy testing, and customized breeding. The company has developed one of the world's largest collections of mouse models to enable scientific innovation and accelerate drug development. Learn more at gempharmatech.us.

