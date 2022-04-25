Capital Telecom Group Acquires ElectraComm Services

The resulting acquisition is set to be named as The Power Systems Division of Capital Telecom Services

Capital Telecom Services ("CTS"), a full-service telecom infrastructure, engineering, and construction company, announces it has acquired ElectraComm Services, Inc., a comprehensive electrical services company headquartered in Chambersburg, PA. As a result of the acquisition, ElectraComm's group will be rebranded as The Power Systems division of Capital Telecom Services.

By way of background, for 17 years, ElectraComm has provided successful turn-key commercial electrical services offering full-service electrical contractor services for civil, UPS, carrier switches, cell tower site repairs, installations, power plants, EV stations and alternative energy solutions and maintenance. Major customers supported by ElectraComm include carriers, commercial real estate, and other Fortune 500 companies. With this acquisition, Capital Telecom Services and the new Power Systems division, will expand its capabilities to include additional EV Station solutions, smart power technology, smart city, solar and other alternative energy solutions.

Kevin Turrisi, CEO and founder of Capital Telecom Services enthusiastically commented, "ElectraComm's full civil services, tower site, EV station and alternative energy solutions greatly complement Capital Telecom Services' existing tower, cabling and wireless infrastructure services, which our customers highly value. Our new CTS Power Systems division will provide tremendous value to our new and existing clients."

Glenn King, Vice President and founder of ElectraComm Services, Inc., and a twenty-six year Master Electrician will be among the leadership team of the new Power Systems Division of Capital Telecom Services. Glenn's excitement behind this move is evident when he said, "Capital Telecom Services is a rapidly growing company with tremendous upside. They have great people and a winning culture. I'm excited to now be part of the Capital Telecom Services family and help it grow."

Most recently, Capital Telecom Services announced the addition of Steve Yapsuga as partner and Chief Operating Officer. The company is one of Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Private Companies in America for the past two years, and offers professional engineering and construction services to large wireless providers, wireless support organizations, general contractors, and enterprises worldwide.

About Capital Telecom Services

Capital Telecom Services, LLC (CTS) is a full services telecommunications, engineering and construction company delivering professional engineering and construction services to large wireless providers, wireless support organizations, general contractors and large enterprises worldwide. CTS successfully executes and delivers wireless projects from conception to completion for the most demanding large in-building wireless projects nationally and globally. To learn more, visit: capitaltelecomusa.com.

