Capital Telecom Group Acquires ElectraComm Services

The resulting acquisition is set to be named as The Power Systems Division of Capital Telecom Services
Capital Telecom Services ("CTS"), a full-service telecom infrastructure, engineering, and construction company, announces it has acquired ElectraComm Services, Inc., a comprehensive electrical services company headquartered in Chambersburg, PA. As a result of the acquisition, ElectraComm's group will be rebranded as The Power Systems division of Capital Telecom Services.
By way of background, for 17 years, ElectraComm has provided successful turn-key commercial electrical services offering full-service electrical contractor services for civil, UPS, carrier switches, cell tower site repairs, installations, power plants, EV stations and alternative energy solutions and maintenance. Major customers supported by ElectraComm include carriers, commercial real estate, and other Fortune 500 companies. With this acquisition, Capital Telecom Services and the new Power Systems division, will expand its capabilities to include additional EV Station solutions, smart power technology, smart city, solar and other alternative energy solutions.
Kevin Turrisi, CEO and founder of Capital Telecom Services enthusiastically commented, "ElectraComm's full civil services, tower site, EV station and alternative energy solutions greatly complement Capital Telecom Services' existing tower, cabling and wireless infrastructure services, which our customers highly value. Our new CTS Power Systems division will provide tremendous value to our new and existing clients."
Glenn King, Vice President and founder of ElectraComm Services, Inc., and a twenty-six year Master Electrician will be among the leadership team of the new Power Systems Division of Capital Telecom Services. Glenn's excitement behind this move is evident when he said, "Capital Telecom Services is a rapidly growing company with tremendous upside. They have great people and a winning culture. I'm excited to now be part of the Capital Telecom Services family and help it grow."
Most recently, Capital Telecom Services announced the addition of Steve Yapsuga as partner and Chief Operating Officer. The company is one of Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Private Companies in America for the past two years, and offers professional engineering and construction services to large wireless providers, wireless support organizations, general contractors, and enterprises worldwide.
To learn more about CTS visit: capitaltelecomusa.com.
About Capital Telecom Services
Capital Telecom Services, LLC (CTS) is a full services telecommunications, engineering and construction company delivering professional engineering and construction services to large wireless providers, wireless support organizations, general contractors and large enterprises worldwide. CTS successfully executes and delivers wireless projects from conception to completion for the most demanding large in-building wireless projects nationally and globally. To learn more, visit: capitaltelecomusa.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005183/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.