Intuit QuickBooks and Mailchimp Introduce Small Business Hero Day to Celebrate Everyday Local Heroes

New Recognition Day is Part of QuickBooks Small Business Success Month in May

Intuit INTU, the global technology platform that makes QuickBooks, TurboTax, Mint, Credit Karma, and Mailchimp, is declaring May as Small Business Success Month for the second consecutive year. The month will include a series of activities including a Town Hall with the U.S. Small Business Administration and the introduction of a new recognition day to cap off the month: Small Business Hero Day on May 31.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005144/en/

Small Business Hero Day (Photo: Business Wire)

The importance of small businesses in our communities is undeniable. A recent survey of 8,000 U.S. consumers found 66% view small businesses as the lifeblood of their community and 73% say small businesses make their community a better place to live, with top benefits like creating a stronger sense of community and jobs. There is also near 100% agreement that small businesses go above and beyond for their customers and community and 64% say small business owners are community heroes. But, 7 in 10 say that small business owners should get more recognition.

"Every day, millions of small businesses across the U.S. serve their customers, strengthen their communities and play a critical role in powering our economy," said Alex Chriss, EVP and GM, Small Business & Self Employed Group at Intuit. "Through Small Business Success Month, we are excited to celebrate the incredible impact small businesses have in our communities and continue to support them on their journey with the resources they need and the recognition they deserve."

Small Business Hero Day Contest

Nominations are now open until 11:59 pm PT Friday, May 6, for the Small Business Hero Day Contest by Intuit QuickBooks and Mailchimp.* Any U.S. resident age 18 or older can nominate a small business in the U.S. for a chance for the business to win $20,000 for heroic efforts that impacted an individual or community. Whether it's the wedding caterer who scrambled to accommodate the larger-than-expected guest list, the plumber who arrived at 2 a.m. when a pipe burst, the 24-hour locksmith that got a locked-out family back in their home, or the restaurant owner who donated food to the local food bank, the ways that small businesses save the day—big and small—are as unique as they are. For more information and to submit a nomination, visit SmallBusinessHeroDay.com. Winners will be announced on Small Business Hero Day, May 31, 2022.

Small Business Success Month Activities

In addition to Small Business Hero Day, throughout the month of May, Intuit QuickBooks and Mailchimp will offer additional resources for the small business community and celebrate the success of all small businesses. Supporting programs include:

Town Hall with the Small Business Administration: Intuit QuickBooks will host a candid conversation with Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration, on May 19 to discuss the biggest challenges facing small businesses today, including how to access capital, manage inflation and improve cash flow. The conversation will be moderated by Emmy award-winning journalist Lisa Ling. Registration for the event is available here.

Intuit QuickBooks will host a candid conversation with Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration, on May 19 to discuss the biggest challenges facing small businesses today, including how to access capital, manage inflation and improve cash flow. The conversation will be moderated by Emmy award-winning journalist Lisa Ling. Registration for the event is available here. Educational Ask the Expert : Julissa Prado, founder of Rizos Curls, will host an Ask the Expert video talking about her journey to success. Content will be available on the QuickBooks Blog.

Julissa Prado, founder of Rizos Curls, will host an video talking about her journey to success. Content will be available on the QuickBooks Blog. Scrapbook of Success: Intuit QuickBooks will unveil a digital scrapbook that will feature stories of the journey to success from a selection of small business owners.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global technology platform that helps consumers and small businesses overcome their most important financial challenges. Serving more than 100 million customers worldwide with TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, Credit Karma, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit, our products and services, and find us on social.

*No purchase necessary. The Contest begins on 4/25/22 and ends 5/6/22. Open only to: Nominator: a person who is 18 years of age or older and a legal resident of the 50 U.S. and D.C. at the time of entry. Nominee: A nominee is a small business located in the 50 US that is 1) owned by a legal resident of the 50 U.S. and D.C., 2) and who is 18 years of age or older, 3) has no more than 20 employees, and whose business has been in operation prior to or as of April 1, 2021. For details on how to participate and Official Rules go to SmallBusinessHeroDay.com. Void where prohibited.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005144/en/