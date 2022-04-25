Worldwide Adoptive Cell Therapy Industry to 2030 - Featuring Novartis, Gilead Sciences and Cellectis Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Adoptive Cell Therapy Market, by Type, By Application, by End User, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Adoptive cell therapy (ACT) is a type of immunotherapy in which T cells (a type of immune cell) are given to a patient to help the body fight diseases, such as cancer. Types of adoptive cell therapy include chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells, T cell receptor (TCR) T cells, tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs), and natural killer (NK) cells.
Adoptive cell therapy involve use of immune cells that are grown in the lab in large numbers followed by administering them to the body to fight cancer. Sometimes, immune cells that naturally recognize melanoma are used, while other times they are modified to make them recognize and kill the melanoma cells. Adoptive cell therapy is also called T-cell transfer therapy, and cellular immunotherapy.
Key players operating in the global adoptive cell therapy market are focusing on adoption of growth strategies such as product launch, collaboration, and fundraise which are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global adoptive cell therapy market, and provides market size (US$ Mn) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global adoptive cell therapy market based on the following parameters - Company Highlights, Products Portfolio, Key Highlights, Financial Performance, Strategies
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global adoptive cell therapy market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global adoptive cell therapy market
Market Segmentation:
Global Adoptive Cell Therapy Market, By Type:
- CAR-T
- TCR-T
- NK
- TIL
Global Adoptive Cell Therapy Market, By Application:
- Lymphoma
- Leukemia
- Others
Global Adoptive Cell Therapy Market, By End User:
- Hospitals
- Cancer Treatment Centers
Global Adoptive Cell Therapy Market, By Region:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East
- GCC
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
- South Africa
- Central Africa
- North Africa
Company Profiles
- Novartis AG.
- Gilead Sciences, Inc.
- Castle Creek Biosciences, Inc
- Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.
- Transgene SA
- Cellectis
- ImmunityBio, Inc
- Sorrento Therapeutics
- bluebird bio, Inc.
- Arcellx
- Sana Biotechnology, Inc.
- Biodesix, Inc
- Laurus Labs
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kffwgd
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005562/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
