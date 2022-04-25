NETGEAR Debuts New Hardware and Software Solutions to Enhance Its Award-winning Professional AV Switch Offering

New NETGEAR Engage™ Controller and M4250 Desktop Models strengthen AV-focused product line with enhanced ease of use and sought-after form factor

NETGEAR surpasses the century mark with more than 150 Pro AV Technology Partners

(NAB, Booth N7310) – NETGEAR®, Inc. NTGR, the leading provider of networking products that power businesses of all sizes, today announced three new AV-over-IP products to be shown at the annual National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) trade show April 24-27 in Las Vegas. The introductions include the new NETGEAR Engage™ Controller application, which builds on the success of the groundbreaking AV graphical user interface (GUI) found in the M4250 series managed switches and two new, smaller M4250 desktop switches to allow for streamlined installation in a range of space-limiting applications.

New NETGEAR M4250 desktop switches allow for streamlined installation in a range of space-limiting applications. (Photo: Business Wire)

Together, the new products strengthen NETGEAR's increased commitment to the AV-over-IP market, which exploded over the last year as high quality, low latency video and audio distribution over an IP network has helped to increase scalability and innovation throughout the Pro AV industry.

The NETGEAR M4250 AV Line Series switches are unique in the industry with an innovative AV-oriented GUI. Removing all the complex menus filled with arcane IT network jargon, the AV GUI provides a simple AV friendly template-based approach to switch configurations. This streamlined workflow enables AV integrators and installers to dive right into projects with the confidence that all the network settings are correct for their AV application. This eliminates the steep learning curve and cumbersome setup normally associated with network switch configurations.

The new NETGEAR Engage™ Controller application extends this simple-to-use approach providing the same level of efficiency with comprehensive configuration of any M4250 or M4300 managed switches. With only a few clicks, users can configure these robust switches for any AV-over-IP installation ranging from digital signage and wayfinding to entertainment venues, corporate conference rooms and lobbies, education, houses of worship and more. Available next month, this new standalone software solution will be a free Windows, Mac, and Linux application users can use to set up and monitor NETGEAR's powerful switches engineered for AV over IP.

M4250 Desktop Model

Joining the new NETGEAR Engage™ Controller at this year's NAB show are two new additions to the M4250 portfolio – compact, desktop M4250 models. Since its launch, the M4250 AV Line of managed switches has redefined Pro AV industry benchmarks, due to the AV-oriented design, unique AV GUI, and the same out-of-the-box functionality found on the popular M4300 and M4500 switches. From conference rooms to digital signage, the new M4250 desktop models are small enough to fit behind a monitor or under a conference room table allowing full functionality in a compact form factor with the horsepower needed for complicated installations.

Additional Product Specifications:

The new M4250-9G1F-PoE+ (GSM4210PD), targeting audio installations, is fanless and comes with 8x 1G PoE+ ports and another 1G standard port along with 1x SFP port for uplinks.

The companion model M4250-8G2XF-PoE+ (GSM4210PX) has adjustable fans and 8x 1G PoE+ ports with an additional 2x SFP+ ports for higher bandwidth uplinks needed in video installations.

"NETGEAR has continued to recognize the evolution taking place in the Pro AV world and specifically the advancements in AV-over-IP installations that are changing what is possible in our industry," said Laurent Masia, director of product line management for managed switches at NETGEAR. "The latest example of our commitment to this space is a pairing of these new products that further elevate our managed switch product line and deploy an entirely new way of switch configuration solely designed with the AV Pro in mind."

Pro AV Partnerships Take Off

NAB 2022 marks the celebration of over 150 Pro AV Technology Partners for NETGEAR. The list includes the most widely recognized names in the industry and the up-and-coming innovators of AV-over-IP technology validating NETGEAR's commitment to the industry. As the world continues to adopt more AV-over-IP technologies, endpoint, display, camera, and structured cabling companies are aligning with NETGEAR to provide complete compatibility through extensive testing and mutual certification.

NETGEAR's recent Pro AV manufacturer partnerships range from the biggest names in the industry to the boutique companies producing innovative AV over IP technology.

"When you look at the switch you can tell that they get AV and they have actually engineered the solution that meets the high bandwidth requirement for an AV environment," said Jatan Shah, Vice President, QSC. "NETGEAR just gets it."

The ever-growing list of over 150 partners comprises the following:

Adder, Alfatron, AMX, Analog Way, Apantac, Arich, Arista, ATEN, Atlona, AUDAC, Aurora, AV LINK, AV Stumpfl, Avonic, AVPro Edge, Biamp, BirdDog, Black Box, Blustream, Bolin, Bosch Security Systems, Broadata, Canon, Christie, CIS Corp, Clear-Com, Cleerline, Creator, Crestron, Cypress, CYP// Europe, Danacoid, DVDO, DVIGear, Epiphan, Everet Imaging, Evertz AV, Extron, Global Cache, Hawk-Eye, HoneyOptics, Hosteex, IDK Corporation, IHSE, iMag Systems, JAM LABs, Jupiter, Just Add Power, JVC, KanexPro, Key Digital, Kiloview, Kramer, kvm-tec, Liberty, Lightware, Lumens, Magewell, Marshall, Matrox, MediaComm, MediaStar, Megapixel, Merging Technologies, Muxlab, Newtek, Panasonic, Pascal, Pixera, Polecam, Poly, ProDVX, PTZOptics, PureLink, QSC, Riedel, RTI, SalrayWorks, Savant, SAVI, Sennheiser, Shure, Signify, Siemon, Silora, Skaarhoj, Sony, SWIT Europe, Tascam, Telescript, Teracue, ThinLabs, Tight AV, TITLIS, tvONE, Visionary Solutions, Vanco, VuWall, Waves, Wyrestorm, XYTE.io, ZeeVee and Zigen.

A full list of NETGEAR Pro AV partners can be found here: www.netgear.com/business/solutions/proav-partners/

Pricing and Availability

Phase 1 of the new NETGEAR Engage™ Controller will be available in Q3 for download free of charge. The M4250 Desktop Models will also be available in Q3 from major Pro AV distributors. More information can be found at ﻿﻿www.netgear.com/business/solutions/av-over-ip/coming-soon.

