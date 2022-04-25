Major CGMP Issues: US FDA Concerns in 2022 - Virtual Webinar 31st May 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Major CGMP Issues - US FDA Concerns in 2022" webinar has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A review of recent US FDA Inspectional Observations / FDA Form 483 Observations, as well as FDA statements and actions, indicate the major areas of regulatory concern. The past is no indicator of present or future concerns. The Agency uses publicized high-profile cases to drive compliance in the regulated industries. Certain CGMP areas, e.g., CAPA, are receiving increased scrutiny. `Risk-based` (patient risk) is another.

Failure to correct problems leads to Warning Letters or more severe regulatory actions. Requirement for `better science` must be evident in compliance. `Business as usual` is never acceptable, but do some of a company's documents reflect that outdated thinking.

Don't be caught off guard by these major shifts in emphasis. Refine internal audits and get your company prepared to address the FDA's most recent requirements both in the US and outside.

This tougher emphasis also affects clinical trial expectations, product submissions and company response requirements. This change has a major impact on individual compliance objectives, efforts and measurements of success. The definition of `Risk` in systems and documentation can make the difference in a `Pass` or `Fail` regulatory inspection.

Key Topics Covered:

Recent industry trends, bad and good

The FDA's Strategic Priorities

Major foreseeable problem areas for 2022 onward - The `Heavy Hitters`

A company gap analysis

Correcting problem-prone areas

Avoid complacency from past "good" audits

The Most Frequent / Serious 483's - 483's that generate Warning Letters

The risk-based phased approach - what does that mean

Prove "State of Control"

Entropy - a major `player`

