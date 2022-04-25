Workhuman Adds Luvvie Ajayi Jones, Writer, Truthteller and Professional Troublemaker, to Powerhouse Workhuman Live 2022 Lineup

Luvvie Ajayi Jones, bestselling author, speaker, and podcast host, is proof of what can happen when you keep work human and blindly follow your passions without expectation. Luvvie joins a powerhouse speaker lineup and will bring her trademark wit, warmth and perpetual truth-telling to the Workhuman Live stage on Tuesday, May 17 at 4pm ET.

Happening in person again for the first time since 2019, Workhuman® Live 2022 is taking place May 16-19 in Atlanta. Drawing from her books Professional Troublemaker: The Fear-Fighter Manual and I'm Judging You: The Do-Better Manual,​ Luvvie will share her unique approach to personal and professional growth which will help you fearlessly problem solve while sparking positive human connection. With humor and honesty, Luvvie will drive attendees to entertain transparent conversations about living with courage and conviction and recognize that the things we must do to succeed in work and life are more significant than our fears.

Luvvie is a two-time New York Times bestselling author, sought-after speaker, and podcast host who thrives at the intersection of humor, media, and justice. An 18-year blogging veteran and podcast host, she covers all things culture with a critical yet humorous lens and that same razor-sharp voice spurred her wildly popular TED talk "Get comfortable with being uncomfortable" to more than 7.5 million views. Luvvie has received numerous accolades including being chosen by Oprah Winfrey as part of her inaugural SuperSoul100 list as someone who "elevates humanity."

One of the best community-building events for HR and business professionals, Workhuman Live is a place where like-minded people come to connect, have conversations, contribute ideas, and leave inspired to bring more humanity to their workplaces – and the world. This event goes beyond traditional HR themes and delves into the hard-hitting topics impacting organizations today, such as mental health and the critical impact it is having on workforces, the importance of building a psychologically safe environment for all employees, and the need to implement and promote human rights in the workplace.

The safety of event attendees, employees, speakers, sponsors, and partners remains the highest priority for Workhuman and, therefore, proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required for entry into Workhuman Live which is taking place at the Georgia World Congress Center. Additional information about Workhuman Live 2022's COVID-19 statement can be found here.

To register to attend, risk-free, please visit www.workhumanlive.com/register/.

About Workhuman

Workhuman® is pioneering the human workplace through award-winning Social Recognition® and Continuous Performance Development solutions. Workhuman inspires more than six million humans across 180 countries to perform the best work of their lives. For the past 22 years, human resources and business leaders alike have used Workhuman Cloud® to gain the proactive insights necessary to transform and lead a more connected, human-centered workplace that accelerates engagement and productivity. To learn more about Workhuman's mission to make work more human for every person on the planet and how you can ensure great work is celebrated and amplified in your workplace, visit www.workhuman.com.

To learn more:

Follow:

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005122/en/