Global T-cell Lymphoma Market Report to 2028 - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Lymphoma is the most common type of blood cancer which occurs when white blood cells called lymphocytes grow and multiply uncontrollably in the human body. Lymphocytes are a part of the immune system of the body, which travel around the body through the lymphatic system and help fight microbial infection.

Lymphocytes are of two types B lymphocytes (B-cells) and T lymphocytes (T-cells). Lymphomas that develop from T lymphocytes are known as non-Hodgkin lymphomas. T-cell lymphoma can affect body parts including spleen, lymph node, bone marrow, blood, and others. T-cell lymphoma can be majorly categorized into two types i.e. peripheral T-cell lymphoma and T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma. The symptoms associated with T-cell lymphoma depend upon the type of T-cell lymphoma. One of the most common symptom of t-cell lymphoma includes swollen lymph node or nodes. Other symptoms include swollen liver or spleen, skin rash, abnormal blood cell count, and others.

The increasing incidence of T-cell lymphoma, rising research and development activities for the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma are the major factors that are expected to drive growth of the global T-cell lymphoma market over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions and collaborations by key players operating in the market are expected to boost the global T-cell lymphoma market.

For instance, according to a review article published in the CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians in December 2019, it has been estimated that there are around 80,000 people suffering from non-Hodgkin lymphomas (NHL) per year in U.S. and this is expected to increase in the near future.

Market Segmentation:

Global T-cell Lymphoma Market, By Lymphoma Type:

Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma

Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma

Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma

Angio-immuno-blastic T-cell Lymphoma

Others (Intestinal T-cell Lymphoma, Follicular T-cell lymphoma, etc.)

T-cell Lymphoblastic Lymphoma

Global T-cell Lymphoma Market, By Therapy :

Radiotherapy

Chemotherapy

Immunotherapy

Stem Cell Transplantation

Others (Antiviral Therapy, etc.)

Global T-cell Lymphoma Market, By Region:

North America

By Country

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

By Country

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

By Country

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

By Country

GCC

Israel

Rest of Middle East

Africa

By Country/Region

South Africa

Central Africa

North Africa

Company Profiles

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.

Genmab A/S

Seagen Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Johnson and Johnson Private Limited

Elorac

Acrotech Biopharma

Merck and Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

SHIONOGI & Co., Ltd.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

