Global T-cell Lymphoma Market Report to 2028 - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Lymphoma is the most common type of blood cancer which occurs when white blood cells called lymphocytes grow and multiply uncontrollably in the human body. Lymphocytes are a part of the immune system of the body, which travel around the body through the lymphatic system and help fight microbial infection.
Lymphocytes are of two types B lymphocytes (B-cells) and T lymphocytes (T-cells). Lymphomas that develop from T lymphocytes are known as non-Hodgkin lymphomas. T-cell lymphoma can affect body parts including spleen, lymph node, bone marrow, blood, and others. T-cell lymphoma can be majorly categorized into two types i.e. peripheral T-cell lymphoma and T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma. The symptoms associated with T-cell lymphoma depend upon the type of T-cell lymphoma. One of the most common symptom of t-cell lymphoma includes swollen lymph node or nodes. Other symptoms include swollen liver or spleen, skin rash, abnormal blood cell count, and others.
The increasing incidence of T-cell lymphoma, rising research and development activities for the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma are the major factors that are expected to drive growth of the global T-cell lymphoma market over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions and collaborations by key players operating in the market are expected to boost the global T-cell lymphoma market.
For instance, according to a review article published in the CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians in December 2019, it has been estimated that there are around 80,000 people suffering from non-Hodgkin lymphomas (NHL) per year in U.S. and this is expected to increase in the near future.
Market Segmentation:
Global T-cell Lymphoma Market, By Lymphoma Type:
- Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma
- Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma
- Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma
- Angio-immuno-blastic T-cell Lymphoma
- Others (Intestinal T-cell Lymphoma, Follicular T-cell lymphoma, etc.)
- T-cell Lymphoblastic Lymphoma
Global T-cell Lymphoma Market, By Therapy :
- Radiotherapy
- Chemotherapy
- Immunotherapy
- Stem Cell Transplantation
- Others (Antiviral Therapy, etc.)
Global T-cell Lymphoma Market, By Region:
- North America
- By Country
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- By Country
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- By Country
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- By Country
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East
- By Country
- GCC
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
- By Country/Region
- South Africa
- Central Africa
- North Africa
Company Profiles
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.
- Genmab A/S
- Seagen Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline plc.
- Johnson and Johnson Private Limited
- Elorac
- Acrotech Biopharma
- Merck and Co. Inc.
- Novartis AG
- SHIONOGI & Co., Ltd.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc.
