Alliant Insurance Services' Harrison Burka and Taylor Forst Win Business Insurance Break Out Awards

Burka and Forst honored among the insurance industry's top young professionals

Harrison Burka and Taylor Forst of Alliant Insurance Services have won the prestigious Break Out Award from Business Insurance. The award recognizes up-and-coming insurance professionals who have exemplified outstanding knowledge, client-first service, and leadership.

"Harrison and Taylor have led the way with a combination of entrepreneurial thinking and results-driven solutions," said Tom Corbett, Chairman and CEO of Alliant. "Alliant is proud to be home to some of the industry's top young talent, and this recognition reflects our organization's drive to innovate and lead."

Burka, who is based in Orange County, California, is responsible for building predictive models and utilizing artificial intelligence to improve performance among various Alliant subsidiaries. He and his team built an algorithm tool for underwriting that led to higher underwriting profitability and increased carrier confidence.

Operating out of Alliant's Charlotte, North Carolina office, Forst works with complex public entity accounts that include pools, state government, local government, and education. He has particularly focused on catastrophe-driven, complex property programs that necessitate shared and layered solutions from carriers around the globe.

The Break Out Awards by Business Insurance recognize 40 emerging young professionals across the United States. These professionals are the next generation of risk management and commercial insurance leaders. The winners are selected for their knowledge across a range of industries, leadership skills, and ability to provide high-value, original solutions for their clients.

Break Out Award winners will be recognized at events in Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York in June and highlighted in Business Insurance's June issue.

