Perspective Group Announcing the Formation of an Advisory Board

Perspective Group, a boutique executive search firm specializing in the biotechnology industry, today announces the establishment of an advisory board comprised of three accomplished biotech leaders: Andrea DiMella, Vice President, Head of Talent at Atlas Venture, Melissa McLaughlin, Advisor at Agios Pharmaceuticals and GV, and Ty Howton, Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel of AavantiBio.

As strategic advisors, Andrea, Melissa, and Ty will provide Perspective Group and, by proxy its clients, first-hand, market-driven knowledge and expertise in strategic and operational leadership, executive talent acquisition/retention and trends in new company formation.

"As the biotech market continues to sort out a state of balance between exponential scientific innovation and access to capital, assessing and recruiting the right talent has become even more critical to success. With the talent market loosening, companies' needs for executive search and talent advisory are evolving from simply searching to even more rigorously assessing the available talent," says Managing Partner, Kara Coluccio. "We believe that by adding the functional expertise, creativity and networks of leaders like Andrea, Melissa and Ty to the extended Perspective Group team we are in a unique position of helping our clients navigate this environment through a more highly customized, holistic, and market validated approach to recruiting top executive talent and board members."

This advisory board further differentiates Perspective Group in enhancing its ability to provide its clients a thoughtful and tailored approach to its core services of C-suite, executive and board search.

About Andrea DiMella

Andrea DiMella joined Atlas in 2019 and serves as the firm's vice president, head of talent. She oversees and executes strategy for the firm's efforts in attracting the top people in the industry to Atlas and its companies.

Before joining Atlas, Andrea was director of recruiting at Third Rock Ventures. Andrea joined Third Rock Ventures in 2015 and was responsible for establishing executive teams for both Third Rock and its portfolio companies. Before joining Third Rock, Andrea worked in senior executive search & talent acquisition roles across the industry at companies including Biogen, Genentech, Amgen, and Celera. Andrea also worked on the retained search and agency side of recruiting and started her career at the bench in Stan Prusiner's lab at UCSF and then Berlex Biosciences.

Andrea received a BA in Biology from the University of California, Santa Cruz, and lived on the West Coast for 20 years before making her way back East.

About Melissa McLaughlin

Melissa is an advisor at Agios Pharmaceuticals and GV. At Agios she helped build the company and led HR for seven years. Before that, she served as Vice President, Human Resources at Expedia Group - the world's largest travel technology company. In this role, she was responsible for HR strategy and execution across 39 different countries and multiple brands. Melissa previously served in HR leadership roles with Johnson & Johnson and The Gillette Company.

In addition to Agios and GV, Melissa currently advises several scaling biotech and technology organizations. She is also a member of the Board of Directors at Lumicks - a global life science tools company.

Melissa earned a Bachelor's degree in Human Resources Management from Boston College, Carroll School of Management, and a Master's degree from INSEAD in Fontainebleau, France.

About Ty Howton

Ty Howton, J.D. is currently serving as AavantiBio's Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel. Mr. Howton was previously at Sarepta Therapeutics, where he had served as their Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary since November 2012. In his role at Sarepta, Mr. Howton also oversaw quality assurance, information technology, and compliance.

Preceding his role at Sarepta, Mr. Howton served as Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, and a member of the executive team at Vertex Pharmaceuticals. In this capacity, he participated in the general management of the company and oversaw all aspects of the Vertex global legal and compliance departments. He previously served as Chief Compliance Officer at Vertex, where he was responsible for designing and implementing the Vertex corporate compliance program as well as chairing the company's corporate compliance committee.

Before joining Vertex, Mr. Howton worked at Genentech, a biotechnology company, where he served in several legal roles before becoming the company's Chief Healthcare Compliance Officer. Mr. Howton was formerly a member of the Sidley Austin corporate healthcare practice, where he advised on corporate transactions involving life science companies and provided regulatory counsel.

Mr. Howton holds a BA from Yale University and a JD from Northwestern University School of Law.

