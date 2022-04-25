DISA Validates Rancher Government Solutions' Security Technical Implementation Guide for the Rancher Multi-cluster Manager 2.6 for Kubernetes

In a major validation of Rancher Government Solutions https://rancher.com/government (RGS) security posture, the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) has announced that it has published and validated the Security Technical Implementation Guide (STIG) for the Rancher Multi-cluster Manager version 2.6 (MCM) for Kubernetes.

This validation allows U.S. Government and specifically Department of Defense (DoD) military agencies to deploy and use the Rancher MCM 2.6 on DoD network systems, making it the only Kubernetes management platform to receive such a designation.

This also enables RGS to work with DISA to quickly validate and publish STIGs for major new releases of the Rancher MCM by revising and updating the existing Rancher MCM 2.6 STIG.

STIG validation is a security review and configuration standard that helps ensure IT products and military agencies are complying with DoD security policies. DISA approved STIGs are a critical way the agency works to safeguard DoD network resilience and protect government information systems from cybersecurity threats and malicious attacks by strengthening baseline security configurations.

The Rancher MCM lets DoD IT teams streamline cluster deployment on bare metal, private clouds, public clouds, vSphere and at the edge while securing them using global security policies. Rancher provides a complete software stack for teams adopting containers. It addresses the operational and security challenges of managing multiple Kubernetes clusters across any infrastructure, while providing DevOps teams with integrated tools for running containerized workloads.

"This announcement by DISA validates Rancher Government Solutions' dedication, commitment and investment into ensuring that the open source products we support meet the highest security standards of the DoD and IC," said Lynne Chamberlain, President and CEO of Rancher Government Solutions. "This reinforces our commitment to supporting our government and DoD clients with a security first mentality to meet the national security challenges of the future."

The scale requirements of US government and DoD agencies can't be serviced by legacy monolithic architectures. This is driving the popularity of containerized applications that are orchestrated with Kubernetes from core to cloud to the tactical edge. The Rancher MCM is the world's most popular Kubernetes Management Platform. It has been downloaded more than 100 million times, there are over 46,000 installations, managing more than 4 million Kubernetes Pods worldwide, the largest install base by far.

DISA Announcement:

https://public.cyber.mil/announcement/disa-releases-the-rancher-government-solutions-multi-cluster-manager-security-technical-implementation-guide/

Key Takeaways:

DISA's actions validate Rancher Government Solutions' commitment to meeting the challenges and the strict security needs of the US Government, DoD and IC.

US Government and DoD IT teams can now deploy and use the Rancher MCM 2.6 on federal and DoD networks with the confidence that the Rancher MCM meets the highest security standards of DISA.

Rancher enables digital transformation and application modernization for DoD customers by allowing them to run Kubernetes everywhere.

About Rancher Government Solutions:

Rancher Government Solutions, a SUSE company, is specifically designed to address the unique security and operational needs of the U.S. Government and military as it relates to application modernization, containers and Kubernetes.

Rancher allows Government customers to deploy containerized applications on multiple Kubernetes clusters from the data center to the cloud to the edge and unites them with centralized authentication, access control and advanced observability.

RGS supports all Rancher open source products with U.S. based American citizens with the highest security clearances who are currently working on programs across the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, and civilian agencies.

