Outdoor Living Supply Acquires Back Yard Living

Outdoor Living Supply ("OLS"), a distribution platform for outdoor living products with a focus on hardscapes, announced today it has acquired Back Yard Living ("BYL"), an independent distributor of decorative hardscape, paving stones, fireplaces, outdoor appliances, and outdoor lighting. The acquisition extends the OLS platform further into the Northeast and provides additional expertise in the outdoor living products industry.

Based in Abington, Massachusetts, Back Yard Living was founded in 2005 by brothers, Peter and Paul Fiore, to accommodate the discerning needs of homeowners, builders, landscape architects, and contractors. From the beginning, the Fiore brothers understood the role displays play in fueling their customers' imagination and driving sales. As a result, BYL boasts one of the most elaborate outdoor showrooms in the Northeast. Their display includes 20,000 square feet of fountains, fireplaces and footpaths, steps, statues and stones, pergolas, ponds, and pavers, retaining walls, outdoor kitchens and outdoor furniture, outdoor lighting, and speakers.

"I am thrilled to welcome the dedicated team at Back Yard Living to OLS. This new partnership expands our footprint into Massachusetts while also strengthening our outdoor appliance and accessories product categories and growth platforms," commented Brian Price, CEO of OLS. "The BYL expansive outdoor living showroom is a great example of their market-leading approach, effectively combining and bringing to life products via multiple inspiring backyard vignettes."

Peter and Paul Fiore, owners of Back Yard Living, added, "We believe in empowering our customers' purchasing decisions by allowing them to see, feel, and experience product through our life-size hardscape project displays. We chose to partner with OLS as they share our passion for outdoor living and our commitment to creating an innovative and exceptional customer experience. We are confident this partnership will provide our employees, suppliers, and loyal customers with great opportunities and benefits."

About Outdoor Living Supply

Outdoor Living Supply is a distribution platform for outdoor living products with a specific, differentiated focus on hardscapes. OLS seeks to partner with family- and founder-led companies with shared values and local heritage. By leveraging deep industry relationships, OLS supports its companies' growth both organically and through strategic acquisitions while providing the products, resources, technology, and training to enhance the customer experience and create new opportunities for its employees. Outdoor Living Supply launched in partnership with Trilantic North America in late 2020, which invested in the platform to support its growth across key verticals including: hardscapes; outdoor living; landscape accessories; outdoor lighting; and bulk materials.

For more information, visit www.outdoorlivingsupply.net.

About Trilantic North America

Trilantic Capital Management L.P. ("Trilantic North America") is a leading, growth-focused middle market private equity firm focused on control and significant minority investments in North America. Trilantic North America's primary investment focus is in the business services and consumer sectors.

Trilantic North America has managed six private equity fund families with aggregate capital commitments of $9.7 billion. Trilantic North America has been recognized by Inc. Magazine's 2021 list of Top Founder-Friendly Investors and has been named one of Growthcap's 2021 Top 25 Private Equity Firms for Growth Companies.

For more information, visit www.trilanticnorthamerica.com.

