Macellum Sets the Record Straight Following Kohl's' Apparent Attempt to Mislead Shareholders and Rewrite History

Issues Rebuttal Presentation That Exposes and Refutes the Distortions in Kohl's' April 21 Presentation
Makes Clear That Kohl's Has Underperformed Its Peers and Contends There Is Significant Risk without Meaningful Board Change or an Announced Fair Sale of Kohl's Before the Annual Meeting
Urges Shareholders to Vote on the WHITE Proxy Card to Elect Macellum's 10 Highly Qualified, Independent Nominees
Macellum Advisors GP, LLC (together with its affiliates, "Macellum" or "we"), a long-term holder of nearly 5% of the outstanding common shares of Kohl's Corporation KSS ("Kohl's" or the "Company"), today issued a rebuttal presentation to the Company's April 21 presentation that highlights the incumbent Board of Directors' (the "Board") apparent attempts to mislead shareholders about its historical performance and Macellum's ideas. As a reminder, Macellum is asking shareholders to vote on the WHITE proxy card to elect its full slate of 10 aligned and experienced director candidates at the Company's 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting"). Learn more at www.KeepKohlsAccountable.com.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005463/en/
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD AND VIEW THE REBUTTAL PRESENTATION
Jonathan Duskin, Macellum's Managing Partner, commented:
"We believe Kohl's' latest apparent attempt to mislead shareholders and rewrite history in its April 21 presentation only validates our case for urgent change. Rather than assume accountability for years of underperformance, a flawed alternatives process and an ineffective strategy, the incumbent Board appears intent on continuing to dispute reality and disparage Macellum.
Do not be fooled by the incumbent Board's misrepresentation of key facts: the truth is that the Company has lagged its direct peers, off-price peers, other retail peers and its own TSR peers over multiple time horizons due to a stale, inferior strategy. We contend shareholders will suffer significantly without meaningful Board change or an announced fair sale of Kohl's. This is why we are pursuing a shareholder-driven overhaul of the Board that we believe can lead to a superior strategic review and infuse necessary ownership perspectives and accountability into the boardroom. Kohl's does not need to continue suffering from a lack of financial, governance and strategic planning acumen in the boardroom.
We believe only one set of nominees in this contest has advocated for shareholders' best interests, communicated transparently with shareholders and released a comprehensive strategic plan to deliver up to $14.77 in earnings per share over the near-term. Unlike the incumbent Board, my fellow nominees and I will prioritize business integrity, urgency and transparency in the boardroom. We are committed to acting in the best interests of all shareholders and objectively exploring all paths to long-term value creation."
***
VISIT WWW.KEEPKOHLSACCOUNTABLE.COM TO REVIEW OUR PRESENTATION.
VOTE THE WHITE PROXY CARD TO ELECT MACELLUM'S ALIGNED AND EXPERIENCED SLATE.
CONTACT INFO@SARATOGAPROXY.COM WITH QUESTIONS ABOUT YOUR PROXY AND HOW TO VOTE.
***
About Macellum
Macellum Capital Management is an activist investment firm, with deep expertise in the retail and consumer sectors, founded in 2009 by Jonathan Duskin. Macellum invests in undervalued companies that it believes can appreciate significantly in value as a result of a change in corporate strategy or improvements in operations, capital allocation or corporate governance. Macellum's investment team, advisors and network of industry experts draw upon their extensive strategic, operating and boardroom experience to assist companies in designing and implementing initiatives to improve long-term shareholder value. Macellum prefers to constructively engage with management to improve its governance and performance for the benefit of all stockholders. However, when management is entrenched, Macellum has run successful proxy contests to effectuate meaningful change. Macellum has run successful election contests to effectuate meaningful change at many companies, including at The Children's Place Inc., Citi Trends, Inc., Bed Bath and Beyond and Big Lots, Inc. Learn more at www.macellumcapitalmanagement.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005463/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.