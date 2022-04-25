Industry Veteran Bill Lee Joins Vecima to Lead Global Professional Services

Vecima Networks Inc. VCM today announced the appointment of Bill Lee as Vice President, Global Professional Services, effective April 25, 2022.

As head of Vecima's Global Professional Services team, Bill will lead the development and delivery of turnkey, end-to-end services solutions that help customers design, develop, install, and optimize their networks to deliver the most reliable, highest quality video and broadband services to their subscribers.

An industry veteran, Bill brings nearly 30 years of experience in assisting public and private operators accelerate revenues, streamline operations, reduce operating expenses, and evolve networks to improve customer experience. Bill has served in senior sales and engineering leadership roles, most recently at CommScope and ARRIS where he drove growth for professional services across tier 1 and 2 operators in North America, in addition to the planning, design, implementation and integration of new services for switched digital video, IP video, content delivery networks, and video on demand.

Bill has a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Lehigh University and serves on the board of the National Association for Multi-Ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC).

"We are proud to have Bill join the Vecima team," said Clay McCreery, Chief Operating Officer, Vecima Networks. "His deep expertise, ability to build customer relationships, and leadership will help us continue our strong growth momentum and bring the power of services to bear for our customers around the world."

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. VCM is leading the global evolution to the multi-gigabit, content-rich networks of the future. Our talented people deliver future-ready software, services, and integrated platforms that power broadband and video streaming networks, monitor and manage transportation, and transform experiences in homes, businesses, and everywhere people connect. We help our customers evolve their networks with cloud-based solutions that deliver ground-breaking speed, superior video quality, and exciting new services to their subscribers. Learn more at vecima.com.

