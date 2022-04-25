Lucid Motors Integrates Wolfspeed's Silicon Carbide Semiconductors into the Award-Winning Lucid Air

Company's Silicon Carbide Power Devices Help Lucid Air Achieve Industry-Leading Performance and Energy Efficiency

Wolfspeed WOLF, the global leader in Silicon Carbide technology, today announced that Lucid Motors deploys its Silicon Carbide power device solutions in the automaker's high-performance, pure-electric car – the Lucid Air. Wolfspeed and Lucid have a multiyear agreement for Wolfspeed to produce and supply Silicon Carbide devices.

"Lucid's proprietary powertrain technology – engineered and produced in-house – is at the core of what makes Lucid Air the most advanced and most efficient luxury electric vehicle in the world," said Eric Bach, Senior Vice President of Product and Chief Engineer at Lucid. "With the perfect blend of high performance and high efficiency, Wolfspeed's innovative Silicon Carbide MOSFET power semiconductors are an ideal fit for Lucid's advanced technology."

The award-winning Lucid Air will be supplied by Wolfspeed's advanced, Silicon Carbide semiconductors from its state-of-the-art Mohawk Valley Fab in Marcy, NY. Set to open April 25, the facility will be the world's largest 200-millimeter Silicon Carbide fabrication facility and dramatically expand production capacity for Wolfspeed's power devices. This partnership gives Lucid access to increased capacity to better support their long-term automotive production.

"Lucid Motors is an emerging leader in not only electric vehicles, but the entire automotive industry," said Gregg Lowe, CEO of Wolfspeed. "As the world advances towards an all-electric future for transportation, Silicon Carbide technology is at the forefront of the industry's transition to EVs, enabling superior performance, range and charge time. Our investment in the Mohawk Valley Fab ensures our customers, including Lucid, have access to the advanced products they need to deliver innovative solutions to the market."

Lucid Air's inverters feature Wolfspeed's XM3 Silicon Carbide power modules. With low switching losses, minimal resistance, and high power density, the XM3 power modules contribute to the efficiency and power density of Lucid's 163-lb, 670-hp (74kg 500kW) electric motor.

