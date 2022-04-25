Field Roast Stirs Up Plant-Based Cheese Category with New Chao Creamery Queso

Cantina-Style Queso from the maker of the #1-selling plant-based cheese product debuts at Sprouts nationally and other regional retailers

Calling all cheese lovers! Greenleaf Foods, SPC, owner of leading plant-based brand Field Roast™ ("Field Roast"), announced today the debut of Chao Creamery Cantina-Style Plant-Based Queso. The new dairy-free queso is designed to deliver deliciousness to all dipping occasions, and is available now at Sprouts stores nationwide, as well as select locations of Albertsons, Safeway and Giant.

Chao Creamery Plant-Based Queso is made with fermented tofu rather than cashews, almonds or peanuts. (Photo: Business Wire)

Plant-based queso sales have grown 94 percent in the last 52 weeks1, with the overall plant-based cheese category estimated to have grown to $234M in recent years2. When compared to the current leading plant-based queso product, Chao Creamery Queso greatly outperformed among consumers, with three times the purchase intent, 29 percent greater overall appeal and 27 percent greater taste preference3.

"Unlike other plant-based queso products, Chao Creamery Queso is uniquely designed to deliver a creamy, smooth, cheesy flavor experience that mimics traditional queso, solving the consumer need for a dairy-free, authentic queso without compromise," said Jitendra Sagili, Chief R&D and Food Technology Officer of Greenleaf Foods, SPC. "Field Roast products are crafted to bring people together and fulfill the indulgences you crave, and the latest innovation from Chao Creamery is no exception."

Chao Creamery Queso combines bold flavor with the rich creaminess of Chao non-dairy cheese that makes it the perfect dip for any chip. It is crafted with a blend of bell peppers, paprika, plus spices especially chosen to match the taste buds of queso fans. Made with fermented tofu rather than cashews, almonds or peanuts, Chao Creamery Queso sets a new standard in the plant-based queso category by filling flavor, texture, and ingredient gaps in the market.

Expertly crafted by the makers of Field Roast™, Chao Creamery offers indulgent and flavorful plant-based cheeses that elevate the everyday with a smooth, melty experience unlike any other. Artfully blended with fermented ingredients for a richer, one-of-a-kind flavor, our artisan slices, shreds, blocks, and dips make every bite more remarkable.

Add Chao Queso on top of a plant-based burger, stir it into a vegetarian chili, or use it to craft an insanely rich plant-based mac ‘n cheese. For more recipe inspiration, visit fieldroast.com and follow @FieldRoast on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Greenleaf Foods, SPC

Greenleaf Foods, SPC, is transforming plant-based protein with a wide array of delicious and innovative products that satisfy consumers interested in adding protein variety to their diets. Our leading brands include Lightlife® ("Lightlife") and Field Roast™ ("Field Roast"). Together, these brands are delighting loyal, longtime fans and enticing new ones who never knew plant-based protein could taste so good. The Lightlife and Field Roast portfolios feature nearly 50 products and represent a leading market position in the refrigerated, plant-based protein category in the U.S. Greenleaf Foods, SPC is a wholly owned, independent subsidiary of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. MFI.

