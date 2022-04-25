Globality Appoints New Chief Marketing Officer to Lead Its Brand and Marketing Journey

Highly experienced enterprise software marketeer Pam Kline Smith joins to further enhance capabilities of the world's first AI-powered Platform and Marketplace for B2B services

Globality, the company transforming the way global enterprises buy services with its leading AI-powered digital solution, announced today it has appointed Pam Kline Smith as Chief Marketing Officer.

Globality's Platform and Marketplace is used by leading global companies, including British Telecom, Santander and GEA, to transform the sourcing of high-value services by automating the demand creation, supplier identification, proposal evaluation and statement of work creation processes through an intuitive self-service experience.

Smith joins Globality from Intapp, where she was Senior Vice President, Strategic and Corporate Marketing, and she successfully led an IPO in June 2021 for the provider of cloud platforms to professional and financial services companies. Prior to that, she was Head of Strategic Marketing at the SaaS planning software company Anaplan, where she also led the company's successful stock market debut.

A graduate of Harvard College and Harvard Business School, Smith spent ten years early in her career at the McKenna Group, a pioneering marketing firm known for the successful launch of Apple and the birth of concepts that became foundational for marketers and were set forth in the classic marketing book, Crossing the Chasm, written by Geoffrey Moore.

"I'm excited to join Globality and lead the next stage of such an innovative, fast-growing company's marketing evolution," Smith said. "Many companies talk about their purpose, but Globality's raison d'être is to help build a fairer, more equal global economy, and I'm relishing the opportunity to help tell that story both within the procurement industry and also to a broader market beyond."

Further recognition of the impact of that story and the potential of Globality's vision for the transformation of global services sourcing came recently when the company was recognized by Gartner® as a Cool Vendor in Strategic Sourcing Technology.

"Pam's vast experience spans the full marketing spectrum, but she remains a hands-on marketer whose true love is in creating positioning, messaging, and content that ‘moves the dial,'" said Globality Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO Joel Hyatt. "This, along with her deep knowledge of the enterprise software market, will prove invaluable as we continue our mission to transform the way global companies buy B2B services, utilizing innovative AI-powered technology to enable fair, competitive and transparent sourcing."

About Globality

Globality is a Silicon Valley-headquartered technology company co-founded by Joel Hyatt and Lior Delgo to revolutionize how companies buy and sell services. Through its AI-powered Platform and Marketplace, Globality is bringing digital transformation to the sourcing industry. Globality's AI digital solution replaces the archaic analog Request for Proposal, efficiently and effectively scoping needs, managing demand, matching companies with outstanding suppliers that meet their specific service needs and cutting the sourcing process from months to hours while delivering savings of 20% or more. In January 2021, Globality raised $138 million from Sienna Capital and the SoftBank Vision Fund, bringing the total investment it has raised since its founding six years ago to $310 million. For more information, visit www.globality.com.

