RayzeBio Appoints Angie You, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors

RayzeBio, Inc., a targeted radiopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline against validated solid tumor targets, appointed Angie You, Ph.D., to its board of directors. Dr. You is a seasoned biotechnology executive and was recently the chief executive officer of Amunix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where she orchestrated the sale of the Company to Sanofi for over $1.2 billion. She also serves on the board of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
"RayzeBio is at the forefront of advancing the targeted radiopharmaceuticals modality to development treatment solutions for unmet medical need in solid tumor indications. I have known Ken for over 20 years and am excited to partner with him, the RayzeBio board and management team to support the Company in its ambitious goals," said Dr. You.
"I am delighted to welcome Angie to our board of directors. We have worked together in previous organizations and my admiration for Angie's talent and diverse skill set has only grown over time. She will be an invaluable resource to RayzeBio as we continue to expand the horizons of the targeted radiopharmaceuticals modality," said Ken Song, M.D., President and CEO of RayzeBio.
Dr. You joined Amunix Pharmaceuticals as CEO in 2018. Prior to joining Amunix, Dr. You served as chief business & strategy officer and head of commercial at Sierra Oncology SRRA, where she led the company's strategic and transactional business and commercial efforts, including building its robust pipeline through acquisition and licensing of several product assets. Prior to Sierra Oncology, Dr. You served as CBO of Aragon Pharmaceuticals. In previous roles, Dr. You served as CBO at Synosia Therapeutics and Ren Pharmaceuticals. Before joining Ren Pharmaceuticals, Dr. You focused on new company formation at Venrock. Dr. You earned a Ph.D. in Biochemistry from Harvard University and a B.A. in Chemistry from Harvard College.
About RayzeBio
RayzeBio is a biotechnology company focused on improving outcomes for people with cancer by harnessing the power of targeted radioisotopes. With a focus on clinically validated solid tumor targets, RayzeBio is developing novel drug conjugates to deliver potent therapeutic radioisotopes such as Actinium-225, an alpha-emitter. The company is backed by a syndicate of sophisticated healthcare investors and was established in 2020. For additional information, please visit www.rayzebio.com
