CompoSecure to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 9, 2022

CompoSecure, Inc. CMPO, a leading provider of premium financial payment cards and cryptocurrency and digital asset storage and security solutions, will hold their first quarter 2022 earnings call on Monday May 9, 2022 at 5:00pm ET.

To access the call, we encourage you to register via webcast link CompoSecure Q1 Earnings Webcast. You may also access the call and register with a live operator by dialing 1-877-270-2148 for US/Canada and 1-412-902-6510 for International callers. Once admitted to the call please request to be joined into the "CompoSecure, Inc" call. We suggest registering for the call at least 15 minutes prior to the 5:00pm ET start time.

A live webcast will be available at https://ir.composecure.com/ under the News and Events section. A replay will be available on the website following the conference call.

About CompoSecure

Founded in 2000, CompoSecure is a pioneer and leading provider of premium payment cards and cryptocurrency and digital asset storage and security solutions. The company focuses on serving the affluent customers of payment card issuers worldwide using proprietary production methods that meet the highest standards of quality and security. The company offers secure, innovative, and durable proprietary products that implement leading-edge engineering capabilities and security. CompoSecure's mission is to increase clients' brand equity in the marketplace by offering products and solutions which differentiate the brands they represent, thus elevating cardholder experience. For more information, please visit www.composecure.com. CompoSecure created ArculusTM with the mission to promote cryptocurrency adoption by making it safe, simple and secure for the average person to buy, swap and store cryptocurrency. With a strong background in security hardware and financial payments, the ArculusTM solution was developed to allow people to use a familiar payment card form factor to manage their cryptocurrency. For more information, please visit www.getarculus.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005119/en/