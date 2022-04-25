Crow Holdings Announces Sponsorship of EarthX2022 Expo

Company volunteers distribute 5,000 tree seedlings in partnership with Texas Trees Foundation

Crow Holdings, a leading national real estate investment and development firm, announced today the company's continued sponsorship of and participation in EarthX, an international nonprofit environmental organization dedicated to educating and inspiring people and organizations to take action toward a more sustainable future worldwide. During the EarthX2022 Expo, which took place April 22-24 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, 45 Crow Holdings employees volunteered a total of more than 135 hours and distributed 5,000 donated tree seedlings in partnership with Texas Trees Foundation.

Representatives of Crow Holdings and its subsidiaries, investment management company Crow Holdings Capital and real estate developer Crow Holdings Development, were on-hand during the three-day expo to engage with attendees, answer questions, and distribute a total of 5,000 tree seedlings. The trees, the species of which included Emily Bruner Holly, Mexican White Oak, Shumard Oak, Silver Maple, Nuttall Oak, White Oak, and Willow Oak, were provided by Texas Trees Foundation.

"It was a pleasure being part of EarthX2022 and working alongside Crow Holdings to provide free seedlings and carry on the green legacy that Trammell Crow rooted in our organization 40 years ago," said Janette Monear, CEO of Texas Trees Foundation. "Education is a vital key in our Foundation's vision to transform the landscape of North Texas. Events like Earthx allow us to provide resources for the public while educating them on issues such as urban forestry and the value of planting trees in our communities."

When properly planted and as they mature, trees can be expected to cool the surfaces of their surrounding environment through shade and offer additional ecosystem services such as carbon sequestration, air pollution removal, energy savings, and stormwater savings. Trees also provide health benefits such as increasing the supply of oxygen and clean air, which can result in lowering stress levels.

"We understand the increasing importance of environmental, social, and governance issues to our investors, our communities, and our business partners, and we are focused on continuing to expand and improve our ESG program," said Nicole Vernese, Director of Investor Relations at Crow Holdings Capital. "EarthX provides an excellent opportunity to engage with people who share our dedication to bettering our communities, and our partnership with Texas Trees Foundation helps us make a direct, positive, and lasting impact on the environment."

Crow Holdings' partnership with Texas Trees Foundation builds upon the company's decades-long commitment to reforestation in the North Texas area and across the country through tree planting, local conservation, beautification efforts, and supporting urban parks. Trammell Crow, the late founder of Crow Holdings, co-founded the Dallas Parks Foundation (now the Texas Trees Foundation) in 1982 and later served as the foundation's Chairman. (Crow Holdings' Director of Communications, Adam McGill, has served on the Texas Trees Foundation board of trustees since 2013.) Crow also established the National Tree Trust and was appointed its Chairman by President George H.W. Bush in 1990.

About Crow Holdings

Crow Holdings is a leading national real estate investment and development firm with more than 70 years of history, $24 billion of assets under management, and an established platform with a vision for continued success. Crow Holdings pursues compelling investment opportunities through a range of strategies, product types, and ventures, consistently seeking to create value for its investors, partners, and communities. Operating from 20 offices in key markets across the U.S., Crow Holdings has extensive industry reach and expertise in multifamily, industrial, office, and specialty sectors. The firm's ongoing legacy is rooted in its founding principles: partnership, collaboration, and alignment of interests. For more information, please visit www.crowholdings.com.

About Texas Trees Foundation

Celebrating 40 years of addressing urban forestry issues in Dallas, the Texas Trees Foundation has served as a catalyst in creating a reimagined green legacy for North Texas. Scientific research has led our vision of transforming outdoor spaces into greener, cleaner, cooler and healthier communities, while educating the public of the social, economic, environmental, and health benefits that trees provide. For more information on Texas Trees Foundation and its programs and projects, visit www.texastrees.org.

