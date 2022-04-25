Plow & Hearth Celebrates the Comfort of Home on National TV

Home and garden brand launches a national TV campaign with Marketing Architects.
Home and garden retailer Plow & Hearth launched their first national TV campaign this week in partnership with All-Inclusive TV agency Marketing Architects.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005100/en/
Founded in 1980 as a small country store in Madison, Virginia, Plow & Hearth has since grown into a leading national catalog and ecommerce retailer. Today, the brand offers a wide range of products—including yard, patio, garden, fireplace, and seasonal items—all designed to create a sense of warmth and welcome.
As the business continues to grow, Plow & Hearth saw TV advertising as an opportunity to reach new customers while continuing to build the brand's trusted reputation.
"We've always focused on helping our customers design cozy, comfortable spaces that inspire enduring memories and connections," says Leslie Newton, CEO at Plow & Hearth. "TV allows us to share Plow & Hearth's story while highlighting the variety and quality of our offering."
Marketing Architects worked with Plow & Hearth to develop, pretest, and produce two commercials titled "P&H" and "Refresh." The spots remind viewers of Plow & Hearth's proven ability to create spaces for enjoying long-standing traditions. The campaign launches during a peak selling season for outdoor furniture and décor heading into the summer.
"Plow & Hearth understands how much their customers value their homes. As a business, they are dedicated to continually exceeding expectations around quality, comfort, and variety," explains Dhiren Khemlani, VP Client Growth at Marketing Architects. "We're excited to see the impact TV will have on this well-loved brand."
About Plow & Hearth
Plow & Hearth is a retailer that thoughtfully curates high-quality home and garden décor that empowers customers to create a sense of place and feel a stronger connection to friends and family. Founded as a small country store in Virginia in 1980, Plow & Hearth has since evolved into a major catalog and e-commerce brand, carrying a wide range of indoor décor, outdoor décor, garden accents, fireplace tools and accessories, holiday décor and gifts. For more information, please visit www.plowandhearth.com.
About Marketing Architects
Marketing Architects is an All-Inclusive TV agency that gives performance brands access to high-quality, effective TV campaigns without the traditional high entry cost and ongoing challenges of optimization, scale and measurement. Founded in Minneapolis, Marketing Architects has been helping companies connect with their customers in new and surprising ways for more than 25 years. For more information, please visit www.marketingarchitects.com.
