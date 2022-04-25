Sprinklr Launches Voice Integration With Amazon Connect to Unify the Contact Center

With Sprinklr Modern Care and Amazon Connect, brands can integrate contact center operations to create better customer experiences at every touchpoint on every channel.
Sprinklr CXM, the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced an integration with Sprinklr Modern Care and Amazon Connect to unify the contact center.
Sprinklr and Amazon connect customers can both immediately benefit from the integration. Sprinklr customers can now quickly add voice services with Amazon Connect to improve their contact center experience. Amazon Connect customers can access a complete Unified-CXM platform from Sprinklr to give agents a seamless, 360-degree view of brand conversations across 30+ internal, digital, and social channels.
"With Sprinklr and Amazon Connect, brands can better understand and optimize interactions with customers across any channel," said Doug Balut, Senior Vice President of Global Alliances at Sprinklr. "When a consumer expresses a sentiment about a brand on any channel – social media, messaging, in-app, live chat, email, etc. – Sprinklr captures that information for analysis and action by marketing teams. By integrating Sprinklr and Amazon Connect, customers can now link contact center operations to all of that customer experience data. The contact center becomes an integrated part of the complete marketing, social, e-commerce, and unified care operation. This integration opens nearly unlimited use cases for complete customer experience management."
Integrating Sprinklr with Amazon Connect will also help reduce costs and service level agreements (SLAs) by supporting customers on the channel they prefer, while providing automated communication via chat bots, voice bots, Interactive Voice Response (IVR) deflection, and conversational AI. Customers can deploy Sprinklr with Amazon connect quickly and add channels incrementally as needed.
Sprinklr with Amazon Connect gives every agent 360-degree views of customers with full context from internal, voice, digital, and social data sources. For more information, visit: https://www.sprinklr.com.
About Sprinklr
Sprinklr is a leading enterprise software company for all customer-facing functions. With advanced AI, Sprinklr's unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform helps companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel. Headquartered in New York City with employees around the world, Sprinklr works with more than 1,000 of the world's most valuable enterprises — global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung and more than 50% of the Fortune 100.
