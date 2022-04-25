White Oak Commercial Finance Provides $7 Million Credit Facility to Converter and Distributor of Flexible Packaging Films

White Oak Commercial Finance, LLC ("White Oak"), an affiliate of White Oak Global Advisors, LLC, announced it provided a $7 million senior secured credit facility to a NY-based converter and distributor of flexible film packaging products for the medical, cosmetic, and food industries.

The transaction was structured against the company's accounts receivable and inventory, and the proceeds will be used to support its continuing growth.

"Our consultative, hands-on approach allowed us to quickly understand the company's business model and inventory composition, and we delivered a timely and scalable solution to support its upward momentum," said White Oak Executive Vice President and Managing Director Martin Efron.

White Oak is a leading provider of alternative financing and is dedicated to helping companies make the most of their assets with in-person consulting, creative funding options, and ready capital up to $250 million.

About White Oak Commercial Finance, LLC

White Oak Commercial Finance, LLC (WOCF) is a global financial products and services company providing credit facilities to companies across the economy. WOCF's solutions include asset-based lending, full-service factoring, lender financing, invoice discounting, government contract financing, supply chain financing, inventory financing, US import/export financing, trade credit risk management, account receivables management and credit and collections support. The firm has offices and personnel throughout the US, UK, and Australia. WOCF is an affiliate of White Oak Global Advisors, LLC and its institutional clients. More information can be found at www.whiteoaksf.com/commercialfinance.

About White Oak Global Advisors

White Oak Global Advisors, LLC (WOGA) is a leading alternative debt manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to facilitate the growth, refinancing and recapitalization of small and medium enterprises. Together with its financing affiliates, WOGA provides over twenty lending products to the market, including term, asset-based, and equipment loans, to all sectors of the economy. Since its inception in 2007, WOGA and its affiliates have deployed over $10 billion across its product lines, utilizing a disciplined investment process that focuses on delivering risk-adjusted investment returns to investors while establishing long term partnerships with our borrowers. More information can be found at www.whiteoaksf.com.

