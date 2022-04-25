IonQ to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 16, 2022

IonQ IONQ, a leader in quantum computing, today announced that the Company will release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, May 16, 2022 after the financial markets close.

IonQ will host a conference call that same day to discuss its results and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time. The call will be accessible by telephone at 877-407-4018 (domestic) or 201-689-8471 (international) using passcode 13729163. The call will also be available live via webcast on the Company's website here, or directly here.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available at 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671 with access code 13729163 and will be available until 11:59 PM Eastern time, May 30, 2022. An archive of the webcast will also be available here shortly after the call and will remain available for 90 days.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. is a leader in quantum computing, with a proven track record of innovation and deployment. IonQ's latest generation quantum computer, IonQ Aria, is the world's most powerful quantum computer, and IonQ has defined what it believes is the best path forward to scale.

IonQ is the only company with its quantum systems available through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ was founded in 2015 by Christopher Monroe and Jungsang Kim based on 25 years of pioneering research. To learn more, visit www.ionq.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005011/en/