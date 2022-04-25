IonQ to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 16, 2022

IonQ IONQ, a leader in quantum computing, today announced that the Company will release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, May 16, 2022 after the financial markets close.
IonQ will host a conference call that same day to discuss its results and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time. The call will be accessible by telephone at 877-407-4018 (domestic) or 201-689-8471 (international) using passcode 13729163. The call will also be available live via webcast on the Company's website here, or directly here.
A telephone replay of the conference call will be available at 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671 with access code 13729163 and will be available until 11:59 PM Eastern time, May 30, 2022. An archive of the webcast will also be available here shortly after the call and will remain available for 90 days.
About IonQ
IonQ, Inc. is a leader in quantum computing, with a proven track record of innovation and deployment. IonQ's latest generation quantum computer, IonQ Aria, is the world's most powerful quantum computer, and IonQ has defined what it believes is the best path forward to scale.
IonQ is the only company with its quantum systems available through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ was founded in 2015 by Christopher Monroe and Jungsang Kim based on 25 years of pioneering research. To learn more, visit www.ionq.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005011/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.