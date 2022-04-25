TodayTix Presents Broadway Speakeasy at Paradise Club at The Times Square EDITION

Broadway Speakeasy brings roaring ‘20s nostalgia to Times Square's Paradise Club

Today, TodayTix Presents announced Broadway Speakeasy, a new experience that creates a memorable roaring ‘20s chapter for a new generation of artists and audiences. Broadway Speakeasy celebrates the legacies of New York's most iconic crooners, performed by modern talents who will drive that history forward for a new audience to experience in an immersive way.

Performances will run Friday and Saturday nights beginning at 8 PM on May 13 at Paradise Club in the Times Square EDITION. Developed by Studio 54 legend Ian Schrager, the venue accommodates an intimate crowd of 130 who will enjoy the performances as well as food and beverage options curated by star chef John Fraser. The sensual and seductive space will be juxtaposed by a band and headliner in black tie singing reinvented hits from Ella Fitzgerald, Dean Martin, Etta James, and Frank Sinatra. Artists Dez Duron (The Voice), Jessica Vosk (Wicked, The Bridges of Madison County) and Tony & Grammy Award nominee Max von Essen (Anastasia, An American in Paris) will perform the best of jazz in a love letter to New York on select nights, respectively.

It feels natural for The Times Square EDITION to team up with TodayTix on a series of curated shows meant to attract a younger generation of theatre and playgoers, and to give a spotlight to new and emerging talent.

"Paradise Club is a place of aspiration… Invention and reinvention… A refuge to enjoy life and forget life and the perfect place to escape into fantasy," says Ian Schrager.

"It's time that we return glamour to New York and create new nostalgia for a new era. The fact that Paradise Club is tucked away in the heart of New York City and just steps from Broadway makes it the ultimate destination to unite the best of Broadway with icons of jazz," Tony-nominated Executive Producer Tony Marion shared.

Doors open at 7 PM to allow guests to enjoy dinner and drinks before the show. Tickets start at $59 and are on sale exclusively at TodayTix.com.

Broadway Speakeasy at Paradise Club is the flagship effort of TodayTix Presents, the division of TodayTix Group dedicated to creating and curating original content.

About TodayTix

TodayTix takes the drama out of theatre ticketing. The company caters to today's audiences with shows across the globe, prices that can't be beat, and a frictionless, highly rated app. Founded in 2013, with its seamless platform, impressive reach, and first-to-market signature digital Lottery and mobile Rush programs, TodayTix works with over 2,000 partners in numerous markets to attract and engage millions of theatregoers across the world.

TodayTix is part of TodayTix Group, the premier discovery and ticketing partner for cultural events across the globe, combining unparalleled inventory, an expansive multi-retailer ecosystem, and unique relationships with theatre and culture's best. To learn more, visit www.todaytix.com or download TodayTix for iOS or Android.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005319/en/