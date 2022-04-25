Global Hyperspectral Imaging System Market (2021 to 2026) - Rising Industrial Applications of Hyperspectral Imaging is Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Hyperspectral Imaging System Market by Product (Camera, Accessories), Technology (Snapshot, Push broom), Application (Military, Remote Sensing (Agriculture, Mining, Environmental), Machine Vision, Life Sciences & Diagnostic) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global hyperspectral imaging systems market is projected to reach USD 35.8 billion by 2026 from USD 15.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period.
Hyperspectral imaging systems are used to capture narrow spectral bands over a continuous spectral range. Market growth can largely be attributed to factors such as increasing funding and investments in this field and the growing industrial applications of hyperspectral imaging. In addition, the untapped market opportunities in emerging markets are expected to provide growth opportunities for players in this market during the forecast period. However, data storage issues and the high costs associated with hyperspectral imaging systems are expected to limit their adoption, thereby restricting market growth during the forecast period.
Cameras segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.
On the basis of product, the hyperspectral imaging systems market is segmented into cameras and accessories. Cameras commanded the largest share of the hyperspectral imaging systems market, by product, in 2020, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Technological advancements, the development of affordable hyperspectral imaging cameras, and the increasing adoption of hyperspectral technology for defense and industrial applications are driving the growth of the hyperspectral cameras segment.
Military surveillance segment to dominate the market during the forecast period.
Based on application, the hyperspectral imaging systems market is segmented into military surveillance, remote sensing, machine vision & optical sorting, life sciences & medical diagnostics, and other applications (includes colorimetry, meteorology, thin-film manufacturing, and night vision). The military surveillance segment accounted for the largest share of the hyperspectral imaging systems market in 2020. Advancements in hyperspectral imaging data management and component fabrication techniques, as well as the better accuracy and consistency of hyperspectral imaging data (as compared to other conventional imaging techniques), are the major factors driving the adoption of hyperspectral imaging systems in military surveillance applications.
Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Geographically, the hyperspectral imaging systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the hyperspectral imaging systems market. North America is the largest market for hyperspectral imaging systems. Asia Pacific market is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Technological advancements have resulted in the development of cost-effective hyperspectral imaging systems, which are being used in several commercial applications in the price-sensitive Asia Pacific region. This is the major factor responsible for the high growth of the Asia Pacific market. Hyperspectral imaging has significant growth opportunities in China, Japan, and India. Currently, China is considered a huge market for hyperspectral cameras due to its flourishing economy.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Funding and Investments
- Growing Industrial Applications of Hyperspectral Imaging
- Increasing Need for Remote Sensing Data in a Wide Range of Defense/Homeland Security Operations and Commercial Applications
Restraints
- Data Storage Challenges and High Costs
Opportunities
- Untapped Market Opportunities in Emerging Countries
Challenges
- Attaining Super-Resolution in a Cost-Effective Manner
Companies Mentioned
- Applied Spectral Imaging
- Bayspec, Inc
- Brandywine Photonics
- Chemimage Corporation
- Clyde Hsi
- Corning Incorporated
- Cubert Gmbh
- Cytoviva, Inc
- Diaspective Vision
- Galileo Group, Inc
- Gamaya
- Glana Sensors Ab
- Headwall Photonics, Inc
- Hinalea Imaging
- Hypermed Imaging, Inc
- Imec
- Inno-Spec Gmbh
- Norsk Elektro Optikk As
- Orbital Sidekick
- Photon Etc
- Resonon Inc
- Specim, Spectral Imaging Ltd
- Surface Optics Corporation
- Telops Inc
- Ximea Gmbh
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9a1770
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005537/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.