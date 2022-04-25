Global Development and Operations (Devops) Market Global Opportunity and Demand Analysis to 2028 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Development and Operations (Devops) Market Outlook 2020: Global Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Market Forecast, 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Development and Operations (DevOps) market is anticipated to rise at a value CAGR of 21.65% over 2019-2028. The goal of DevOps is to modify and improve the relationship by advocating better communication and collaboration between these two business units. It helps in accelerating the process of delivering applications and software services at high speed and high velocity.

The Surge in demand for automated software development around the globe is driving market growth

The upsurge in demand for adopting software development automation technologies comprising of Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) practices and the advent of DevOps toolchain across various industries has strengthened the demand for automation tools. An increase in the popularity of cloud technologies for service virtualization, microservices, and PaaS, is projected to boost the market growth. The rise in investments in cloud technologies, mobility, IoT, and BYOD, along with the rapid adoption of automated software solutions, is expected to further enhance the market growth.

Solution Type has highly contributed to the (DevOps) Market growth

Based on the Type, Segment Solutions has dominated the market revenue. DevOps initially adopt the solutions for application development. Solutions are an integral part of DevOps as most of the software tools for building and maintaining the application are done by solutions. These factors have boosted the demand for Solutions and have has boosted the overall market.

In terms of the enterprise Size segment, Large enterprises have obtained the most significant market growth as Large enterprises have systematic in-house IT resources along with large IT budgets. It thus can have a variety of DevOps strategies and also have effective business strategies. Based on the Application segment, Telecom has obtained the most remarkable growth as they are technologically advancing their applications to improve the digital customer experience, the rise numbers of subscribers and increase in the adoption of various technologies connected to media and digital content have further boosted the overall growth

North America to Rule the Development and Operations (DevOps) Market with the advent of Technological advances

The presence of key vendors like CA Technologies, IBM Corporation, Red Hat, and Technological advances, such as standards regulation, advanced IT infrastructure, and the availability of proficient technical expertise have proved beneficial for the regional market growth. The rise in the demand for smartphones, smart devices, and digital services has expanded the market. The (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises) SMEs are highly adopting automated software delivery tools to restructure operations and reduce capital expenditure by incorporating hybrid cloud solutions with CI/CD tools and thus have boosted the market revenue.

Scope of the Report

By Type

Solutions

Services

By Enterprise Size

SME (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises)

Large Enterprise

By Application

IT

BFSI

Retail

Telecom

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Company Profiles

IBM Corporation

CA Technologies

Microsoft Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Chef, Inc

Puppet Labs, Inc.,

Docker, Inc

Red Hat Inc

Clarizen

