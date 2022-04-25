Outlook on the Face Mask Detection Global Market to 2030 - Deployment in Containment Zones Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Face Mask Detection Market by Technology, Component, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Face Mask Detection is an AI and Computer Vision driven image analytics solution which caters to the Covid-19 related violations. It's artificial intelligence program detects violations like Face Mask Detection, Social Distance Detection/This system can be deployed on the Hospitals, Office Premises, Government Offices, Schools and Education Institutes, Construction sites, Manufacturing units, Airports etc.
Focus on increasing public safety standards and need for safer return to work solution is the primary factor that is driving the market growth. However, growing user concerns about data privacy and end of face mask compulsion rules in public places is mainly restraining the market growth. Further, growing adoption of face mask in transportation sectors and deployment in containment zones is creating a lucrative growth for the market.
The face mask detection market is primarily bifurcated on the basis of technology, component and application. Based on component the market is segmented into hardware and services, while on the technology optical and e-beam. Based on application the market is bifurcated into airport, hospital and others,
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Drive for increasing public safety standards
- Need for safer return to work solution
Restraints
- User concerns about data privacy
- End of face mask compulsion rules in public places
Opportunities
- Adoption of face mask detection systems in transportation sectors
- Deployment in containment zones
Key Market Segments
By Component
- Hardware
- Software
By Technology
- Optical
- E-beam
By Component
- Airport
- Hospital
- Others
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
Key Market Players
- Aerialtronics
- Asura Technologies
- Canaan Inc.
- InData Labs
- LeewayHertz
- Microsoft Corporation
- Mobisoft Infotech LLC
- NEC Corporation
- Sightcorp
- Trident Information Systems Pvt. Ltd.
