Bonifii Selects Mastercard as Preferred Open Banking Provider

Credit unions to access consumer-permissioned data for faster, more accurate underwriting

Bonifii today announced that it has selected Mastercard, through its wholly owned subsidiary Finicity, as the preferred open banking provider for its MemberPass® credit unions to access consumer-permissioned bank data, to inform underwriting for different loan types across mortgage, auto, personal and small business.

MemberPass, powered by Bonifii™, is a digital ID that uses distributed ledger technology and FIDO privacy principles, currently issued by credit unions. FIDO technical specifications state that a FIDO device must not have a global identifier visible across websites, which helps to prevent unwanted and unexpected re-identification of a FIDO user. With the help of Mastercard, Bonifii members can add consumer-permissioned data in addition to the MemberPass digital identity solution to help individuals access capital securely.

"MemberPass is the gold standard in the digital identity market, and as Bonifii's preferred open banking provider, Mastercard will enable credit unions to step into the digital frontier through the use of consumer-permissioned data," said Bonifii's CEO John Ainsworth. "This will complement the current credit rating system by leveraging verification of income and assets for auto, personal and mortgage lending."

Mastercard's open banking platform can deliver verification of income, asset, and employment reports directly to credit unions during the underwriting process, all built with consumer-permissioned data from the borrower. This technology enables credit unions to offer a digital-first method through which their borrowers can instantly provide the required information that the credit union needs to make a lending decision and replaces manual processes historically associated with the underwriting process for both the borrower and the lender.

"Mastercard's open banking technology provides a growth opportunity for credit unions to expand account opening, lending and loan servicing," said Andy Sheehan, EVP, U.S. Open Banking at Mastercard. "Mastercard's ability to immediately verify account information, via open banking technology and consumer-permissioned data, will be imperative for competitive financial institutions, and digitizing account verification to enhance and better inform underwriting methods will play a critical role in the future of loan processing."

Mastercard's open banking technology also reduces the potential for fraud and other time-consuming inaccuracies that credit union underwriters face daily. Together, Bonifii and Mastercard will allow for a more safe, secure and private opportunity for consumers to permission their data to verify identity and account ownership during the lending process.

About Bonifii

Denver-based Bonifii is the financial industry's first verifiable exchange network designed to enable trusted digital transactions using open standards and best-of-breed and security technologies. Its mission is to provide a premier digital network of peer-to-peer financial exchange for financial cooperatives. The network brings a high degree of assurance to the exchange of value between peers over the Internet and other digital networks and streamlines processes affected by expensive, inefficient, proprietary and siloed systems. For more information, visit Bonifii.com.

About Mastercard MA

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all. www.mastercard.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005159/en/