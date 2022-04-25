ARC Fertility Commemorates National Infertility Awareness Week

Fertility trailblazer recognizes the courage, costs, and results of the family planning process, and its effects on both individuals and their employers.

ARC Fertility, a pioneer in innovative fertility treatment options, is celebrating this year's National Infertility Awareness Week (NIAW), which will take place April 24-30, 2022. ARC Fertility is marking this important week with a focus on the importance of fertility benefits that allow companies to attract and retain employees and reach their diversity goals.

"Fertility is a universal human issue -- not just a private matter for the home but a serious factor in work-life balance and workplace satisfaction," says G. David Adamson, MD, founder and CEO of ARC Fertility. "Employers who do not provide fertility benefits are more likely to see employees who need those benefits suffer from mental wellness issues, take absentee days, experience financial strain, and even leave in favor of companies that support their family planning journey."

NIAW recognizes the hardships, stress, and courage required to navigate the challenges of infertility, whether through seeking treatment, processing the emotional toll of fertility challenges, or supporting a loved one in doing so. ARC Fertility knows that these challenges do not just affect individuals, but also the companies where those individuals work.

Employers who do provide fertility benefits are less likely to experience employee absenteeism, emotional strain, and turnover, and instead will see greater retention of key workers. During National Infertility Awareness Week, it is important to remember that infertility influences every aspect of our lives, including the lives of colleagues and coworkers who are dealing with infertility.

