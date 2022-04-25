Indonesia Construction Market Report 2022: Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis, 2020-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Indonesia Construction Market Size, Trends and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indonesian construction industry's output grew by an estimated rate of 3.1% in 2021, as the government eased social restrictions towards the end of the year.

The industry's output in coming quarters may be affected by a possible decline in economy activity, with the emergence of the Omicron variant and a rise in Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases potentially requiring the reimposition of containment measures.

The construction industry registered year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of 2.4% in the first three quarters of 2021, according to the BPS (Badan Pusat Statistik), although this growth mostly reflects the low base in 2020, when construction output fell by 2.4% in the first three quarters of 2020.

The industry's performance will be supported by the government's emphasis on the implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects under the 2020-2024 National Medium-Term Development Plan (RPJMN). Under which the government plans to develop 5,000km of new toll roads, 3,000km of new national roads, 38,726m of bridges and 31,053m of flyovers and underpasses by 2024.

The industry's output over the forecast period (2023-2026) will also be supported by the Electricity Procurement Plan (RUPTL) 2021-2030, under which the government plans to add 40.6GW of additional capacity by 2030, of which 4.7GW will be solar, and 51.6% will be from renewable sources.

Over the remainder of the forecast period, the construction industry is expected to register an annual average growth of 5.8%, supported by the government's focus on the development of infrastructure, as well as energy and utilities construction projects. Improvements in consumer and investor confidence and positive developments in regional economic conditions will also provide momentum.

The industry's output will also be supported by the government's plan to invest IDR6.2 quadrillion ($430 billion) on infrastructure projects by 2024, to support long-term social and economic development, which was unveiled by the government in 2020.

Scope

Historical (2017-2021) and forecast (2022-2026) valuations of the construction industry in Indonesia, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-A-Glance

3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Covid-19 Status

3.5 Risk Profile

4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest News and Developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project Analytics

Latest News and Developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project Analytics

Latest News and Developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project Analytics

Latest News and Developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project Analytics

Latest News and Developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project Analytics

Latest News and Developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project Analytics

Latest News and Developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants

6 Construction Market Data

7 Appendix

