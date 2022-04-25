Outlook on the Small Gas Engine Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Kohler, Honda Motor and Kubota Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Small Gas Engine Market by Engine Displacement, by Equipment and by Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global small gas engines market size was valued at $2.7 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $4.0 billion by 2030, with global small gas engines market forecast expected at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Small gas engines are small-displacement, low-powered internal combustion engines that are used primarily to power lawnmowers, generators, concrete mixers, and other power tools which require an independent power source. The factors driving the growth of the small gas engine market include developments in construction industry and surge in demand for outdoor power equipment rental.

The need for portable power generation equipment during outdoor camps is another factor boosting the growth of the small gas engine market as gasoline is readily available in gas stations. Increase in consciousness among the individuals toward the environment and advantages of gardening on the surrounding environment lead to surge in demand for gardening tools. Rise in construction activities in developing and developed countries has stimulated the demand for power tools related to the construction sector. Surge in demand for power tools in the construction sector is anticipated to boost the demand for small gas engines in the coming years.

Surge in industrialization and modernization across the globe has created a positive impact on the construction sector. The development of the construction sector has led to the development of a variety of residential and commercial buildings. Increase in environmental consciousness among the individuals and personal interest toward gardening has stimulated the spending power of the people toward gardening which is anticipated to drive the development of the small gas engine market.

Surge in the investment of the government and private firms to develop infrastructure of the developing countries has fueled the development of the market during the forecast period. The major factor that hampers the development of the small gas engine includes restrictions of the government policies toward the environment due to pollution and rapid innovation of alternative power tools that are powered by electricity. Rapid surge in the investment of the government and environmental organization in the public parks and other areas related to planting is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global small gas engine market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in demand for outdoor power equipment with low-emission and fuel-efficient

Advent of special gas engines and remote generation application in sectors

Restraint

Uncertainties in the international fossil fuel prices and environmental impact of the small gas engine

Opportunity

Increase in innovation of efficient gas engines

Key Market Segments

By Engine Displacement

20-100cc

101-450cc

451-650c

By Application

Gardening

Industrial

Construction

Other

By Equipment

Lawnmower

Chainsaw

portable Generator

Pressure Washer

Trimmer

Edger

Other

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Key Players

Briggs and Stratton Corporation

Champion Power Equipment

Kohler Co.

Liquid Combustion Technology

Kipor Power

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Honda Motor Co., Ltd

Fuji Heavy Industries

Yamaha Motor Corporation

Kubota Corporation

