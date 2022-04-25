Outlook on the Small Gas Engine Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Kohler, Honda Motor and Kubota Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Small Gas Engine Market by Engine Displacement, by Equipment and by Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global small gas engines market size was valued at $2.7 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $4.0 billion by 2030, with global small gas engines market forecast expected at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2030.
Small gas engines are small-displacement, low-powered internal combustion engines that are used primarily to power lawnmowers, generators, concrete mixers, and other power tools which require an independent power source. The factors driving the growth of the small gas engine market include developments in construction industry and surge in demand for outdoor power equipment rental.
The need for portable power generation equipment during outdoor camps is another factor boosting the growth of the small gas engine market as gasoline is readily available in gas stations. Increase in consciousness among the individuals toward the environment and advantages of gardening on the surrounding environment lead to surge in demand for gardening tools. Rise in construction activities in developing and developed countries has stimulated the demand for power tools related to the construction sector. Surge in demand for power tools in the construction sector is anticipated to boost the demand for small gas engines in the coming years.
Surge in industrialization and modernization across the globe has created a positive impact on the construction sector. The development of the construction sector has led to the development of a variety of residential and commercial buildings. Increase in environmental consciousness among the individuals and personal interest toward gardening has stimulated the spending power of the people toward gardening which is anticipated to drive the development of the small gas engine market.
Surge in the investment of the government and private firms to develop infrastructure of the developing countries has fueled the development of the market during the forecast period. The major factor that hampers the development of the small gas engine includes restrictions of the government policies toward the environment due to pollution and rapid innovation of alternative power tools that are powered by electricity. Rapid surge in the investment of the government and environmental organization in the public parks and other areas related to planting is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global small gas engine market.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rise in demand for outdoor power equipment with low-emission and fuel-efficient
- Advent of special gas engines and remote generation application in sectors
Restraint
- Uncertainties in the international fossil fuel prices and environmental impact of the small gas engine
Opportunity
- Increase in innovation of efficient gas engines
Key Market Segments
By Engine Displacement
- 20-100cc
- 101-450cc
- 451-650c
By Application
- Gardening
- Industrial
- Construction
- Other
By Equipment
- Lawnmower
- Chainsaw
- portable Generator
- Pressure Washer
- Trimmer
- Edger
- Other
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- UK
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of LAMEA
Key Players
- Briggs and Stratton Corporation
- Champion Power Equipment
- Kohler Co.
- Liquid Combustion Technology
- Kipor Power
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries
- Honda Motor Co., Ltd
- Fuji Heavy Industries
- Yamaha Motor Corporation
- Kubota Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uxhag1
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005500/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.