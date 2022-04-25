Worldwide Sleep Apnea Diagnostics Industry to 2030 - Rise in Prevalence of Obesity Across the Globe is Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Sleep Apnea Diagnostics Market by Product and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global sleep apnea diagnostics market was valued at $290.50 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $545.09 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2030.
Obstructive sleep-disordered breathing (SDB) is a syndrome of upper airway dysfunction during sleep that is characterized by snoring and/or increased respiratory effort secondary to greater upper airway resistance and pharyngeal collapsibility. Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a sleep disorder that results in significant decrease or cessation of airflow in the presence of breathing effort. If the brain does not send the signals needed to breathe, the condition is referred to as central sleep apnea. Around 85-90% of OSA patients are estimated to remain undiagnosed that demonstrates the unmet medical needs. Sleep apnea diagnostic products evaluate the breathing and other body functions of patients during sleep, thereby boosting the demand for these devices to combat sleep apnea disease.
The general characteristic of Obstructive Sleep Apnea is the increased collapsibility of the upper airway during sleep resulting in markedly reduced (hypopnea) or absent (apnea) airflow at the nose and/or mouth which is usually accompanied by oxyhemoglobin desaturation and is typically terminated by a brief micro-arousal. Repeated episodes of apnea lead to a sustained reduction in oxyhemoglobin saturation and sleep fragmentation with diminished amounts of slow-wave and rapid eye movement (REM) sleep. The major predisposing factor for sleep apnea is excess body weight. It has been estimated that 58% of moderate to severe OSA is attributable to obesity.
The global sleep apnea diagnostic market is anticipated to register notable growth due to increase in geriatric population as well as a surge in prevalence of sedentary lifestyle disorders such as obesity and diabetes, as well as considerable increase in awareness about sleep apnea. Furthermore, technical developments to make products more convenient for users as well as a notable increase in sleep apnea diseases are driving market expansion. However, the market is expected to be hampered by the high cost of sleep apnea treatment tools, restricted reimbursement for these devices, and low patient compliance. On the contrary, the progressive rise in popularity of home healthcare equipment is expected to provide attractive development opportunities for the global market in the near future.
The global sleep apnea diagnostics market is segmented into product, end user, and region. Depending on product, the market is fragmented into polysomnography (PSG) devices, actigraphy systems, respiratory polygraph, sleep apnea screening device, oximeter, and others. On the basis of end user, it is bifurcated into sleep laboratory & hospital and home healthcare. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Key Benefits
- This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations from 2020 to 2030, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.
- An in-depth analysis of various regions is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders to formulate region-specific plans.
- A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the sleep apnea diagnostics market is provided.
- An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rise in prevalence of obesity across the globe
- Increase in number of employees working in shifts and under stressful work conditions
- Technological advancements in sleep apnea diagnostic devices
Restraints
- High cost associated with sleep apnea diagnostic devices
- Lack of awareness among patients regarding sleep apnea
Opportunity
- Untapped markets in developing economies
Key Market Segments
By Product
- Polysomnography device (PSG)
- Clinical PSG device
- Ambulatory PSG device
- Sleep apnea screening device
- Actigraphy monitoring device
- Respiratory polygraph
- Oximeter
- Fingertip oximeter
- Handheld oximeter
- Wrist-worn oximeter
- Tabletop oximeter
By End-user
- Hospitals & sleep laboratories
- Homecare settings
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- Australia
- India
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of LAMEA
Key Market Players
- Cadwell Industries Inc.
- DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Medtronic PLC.
- Mindray Medical International Limited
- Natus Medical Incorporated
- Nihon Kohden Corporation
- Resmed Inc.
- Smiths Group Plc. (Smiths Medical)
- SomnoMedics GmbH
