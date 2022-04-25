Global Quantum Computing Market Analysis Report 2022-2027: Assessment of Technology, Companies/Organizations, R&D Efforts, and Potential Solutions - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Quantum Computing Market by Technology, Infrastructure, Services, and Industry Verticals 2022 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report assesses the technology, companies/organizations, R&D efforts, and potential solutions facilitated by quantum computing.

The report provides global and regional forecasts as well as the outlook for quantum computing impact on infrastructure including hardware, software, applications, and services from 2022 to 2027. This includes the quantum computing market across major industry verticals.

Quantum Computing Industry Impact

The implications for data processing, communications, digital commerce and security, and the internet as a whole cannot be overstated as quantum computing is poised to radically transform the ICT sector. In addition, quantum computing will disrupt entire industries ranging from government and defense to logistics and manufacturing. No industry vertical will be immune to the potential impact of quantum computing. Every industry must pay great attention to technology developments, implementation, integration, and market impacts.

Quantum Computing Technology Development

While there is great promise for quantum computing, it remains largely in the research and development (R&D) stage as companies, universities, and research organizations seek to solve some of the practical problems for commercialization such as how to keep a qubit stable. The stability problem is due to molecules always being in motion, even if that motion is merely a small vibration. When qubits are disturbed, a condition referred to as decoherence occurs, rendering computing results unpredictable or even useless. One of the potential solutions is to use super-cooling methods such as cryogenics.

Some say there is a need to reach absolute zero (the temperature at which all molecular motion ceases), but that is a theoretical temperature that is practically impossible to reach and maintain, requiring enormous amounts of energy. There are some room-temperature quantum computers in R&D using photonic qubits, but nothing is yet scalable. Some experts say that if the qubit energy level is high enough, cryogenic type cooling is not a requirement.

Alternatives include ion trap quantum computing and other methods to achieve very cold super-cooled small-scale demonstration level computing platforms. There are additional issues involved with implementing and operating quantum computing. In terms of maintenance, quantum systems must be kept at subzero temperatures to keep the qubits stable, which creates trouble for people working with them and expensive, energy-consuming equipment to support.

Once these issues are overcome, we anticipate that quantum computing will become more mainstream for solving specific types of problems. However, there will remain general-purpose computing problems that must be solved with classical computing. In fact, we anticipate development of solutions that involve quantum and classical CPUs on the same computing platform, which will be capable of solving combined general purpose and use case-specific computation problems.

These next-generation computing systems will provide the best of both worlds, which will be high-speed, general-purpose computing combined with use case-specific ultra-performance for certain tasks that will remain outside the range of binary computation for the foreseeable future.

Select Report Findings:

The global market for QC hardware will exceed $8.3 billion by 2027

Leading application areas are simulation, optimization, and sampling

Managed services will reach $298 million by 2027 with CAGR of 43.9%

Key professional services will be deployment, maintenance, and consulting

QC based on superconducting (cooling) loops tech will reach $3.7B by 2027

Fastest growing industry verticals will be government, energy, and transportation

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction

2.1 Understanding Quantum Computing

2.2 Quantum Computer Types

2.2.1 Quantum Annealer

2.2.2 Analog Quantum

2.2.3 Universal Quantum

2.3 Quantum Computing vs. Classical Computing

2.3.1 Will Quantum replace Classical Computing?

2.3.2 Physical Qubits vs. Logical Qubits

2.4 Quantum Computing Development Timeline

2.5 Quantum Computing Market Factors

2.6 Quantum Computing Development Progress

2.6.1 Increasing the Number of Qubits

2.6.2 Developing New Types of Qubits

2.7 Quantum Computing Patent Analysis

2.8 Quantum Computing Regulatory Analysis

2.9 Quantum Computing Disruption and Company Readiness

3.0 Technology and Market Analysis

3.1 Quantum Computing State of the Industry

3.2 Quantum Computing Technology Stack

3.3 Quantum Computing and Artificial Intelligence

3.4 Quantum Neurons

3.5 Quantum Computing and Big Data

3.6 Linear Optical Quantum Computing

3.7 Quantum Computing Business Model

3.8 Quantum Software Platform

3.9 Application Areas

3.10 Emerging Revenue Sectors

3.11 Quantum Computing Investment Analysis

3.12 Quantum Computing Initiatives by Country

4.0 Quantum Computing Drivers and Challenges

4.1 Quantum Computing Market Dynamics

4.2 Quantum Computing Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Adoption in Aerospace and Defense Sectors

4.2.2 Growing investment of Governments

4.2.3 Emergence of Advance Applications

4.3 Quantum Computing Market Challenges

5.0 Quantum Computing Use Cases

5.1 Quantum Computing in Pharmaceuticals

5.2 Applying Quantum Technology to Financial Problems

5.3 Accelerate Autonomous Vehicles with Quantum AI

5.4 Car Manufacturers using Quantum Computing

5.5 Accelerating Advanced Computing for NASA Missions

6.0 Quantum Computing Value Chain Analysis

6.1 Quantum Computing Value Chain Structure

6.2 Quantum Computing Competitive Analysis

6.2.1 Leading Vendor Efforts

6.2.2 Start-up Companies

6.2.3 Government Initiatives

6.2.4 University Initiatives

6.2.5 Venture Capital Investments

6.3 Large Scale Computing Systems

7.0 Company Analysis

7.1 D-Wave Systems Inc.

7.2 Google Inc.

7.3 Microsoft Corporation

7.4 IBM Corporation

7.5 Intel Corporation

7.6 Nokia Corporation

7.7 Toshiba Corporation

7.8 Raytheon Company

7.9 Other Companies

7.9.1 1QB Information Technologies Inc.

7.9.2 Cambridge Quantum Computing Ltd.

7.9.3 QC Ware Corp.

7.9.4 MagiQ Technologies Inc.

7.9.5 Rigetti Computing

7.9.6 Anyon Systems Inc.

7.9.7 Quantum Circuits Inc.

7.9.8 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

7.9.9 Fujitsu Ltd.

7.9.10 NEC Corporation

7.9.11 SK Telecom

7.9.12 Lockheed Martin Corporation

7.9.13 NTT Docomo Inc.

7.9.14 Alibaba Group Holding Limited

7.9.15 Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.

7.9.16 Airbus Group

7.9.17 Amgen Inc.

7.9.18 Biogen Inc.

7.9.19 BT Group

7.9.20 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

7.9.21 Volkswagen AG

7.9.22 KPN

7.10 Ecosystem Contributors

7.10.1 Agilent Technologies

7.10.2 Artiste-qb.net

7.10.3 Avago Technologies

7.10.4 Ciena Corporation

7.10.5 Eagle Power Technologies Inc

7.10.6 Emcore Corporation

7.10.7 Enablence Technologies

7.10.8 Entanglement Partners

7.10.9 Fathom Computing

7.10.10 Alpine Quantum Technologies GmbH

7.10.11 Atom Computing

7.10.12 Black Brane Systems

7.10.13 Delft Circuits

7.10.14 EeroQ

7.10.15 Everettian Technologies

7.10.16 EvolutionQ

7.10.17 H-Bar Consultants

7.10.18 Horizon Quantum Computing

7.10.19 ID Quantique

7.10.20 InfiniQuant

7.10.21 IonQ

7.10.22 ISARA

7.10.23 KETS Quantum Security

7.10.24 Magiq

7.10.25 MDR Corporation

7.10.26 Nordic Quantum Computing Group

7.10.27 Oxford Quantum Circuits

7.10.28 Post-Quantum (PQ Solutions)

7.10.29 ProteinQure

7.10.30 PsiQuantum

7.10.31 Q&I

7.10.32 Qasky

7.10.33 QbitLogic

7.10.34 Q-Ctrl

7.10.35 Qilimanjaro Quantum Hub

7.10.36 Qindom

7.10.37 Qnami

7.10.38 QSpice Labs

7.10.39 Qu & Co

7.10.40 Quandela

7.10.41 Quantika

7.10.42 Quantum Benchmark Inc.

7.10.43 Quantum Circuits Inc.

7.10.44 Quantum Factory GmbH

7.10.45 QuantumCTek

7.10.46 Quantum Motion Technologies

7.10.47 QuantumX

7.10.48 Qubitekk

7.10.49 Qubitera LLC

7.10.50 Quintessence Labs

7.10.51 Qulab

7.10.52 Qunnect

7.10.53 QuNu Labs

7.10.54 River Lane Research

7.10.55 SeeQC

7.10.56 Silicon Quantum Computing

7.10.57 Sparrow Quantum

7.10.58 Strangeworks

7.10.59 Tokyo Quantum Computing

7.10.60 TundraSystems Global Ltd.

7.10.61 Turing

7.10.62 Xanadu

7.10.63 Zapata Computing

7.10.64 Accenture

7.10.65 Atos Quantum

7.10.66 Baidu

7.10.67 Northrop Grumman

7.10.68 Quantum Computing Inc.

7.10.69 Keysight Technologies

7.10.70 Nano-Meta Technologies

7.10.71 Optalysys Ltd.

8.0 Quantum Computing Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022 - 2027

8.1.1 Quantum Computing Market by Infrastructure

8.1.2 Quantum Computing Market by Technology Segment

8.1.3 Quantum Computing Market by Industry Vertical

8.1.4 Quantum Computing Market by Region

9.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

10.0 Appendix: Quantum Computing and Classical HPC

