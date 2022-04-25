Montrose Environmental Group Announces Timing of First Quarter 2022 Results

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (the "Company," "Montrose" or "MEG") MEG announced today that it will issue its first quarter 2022 earnings release on Monday, May 9, 2022, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

You are invited to participate in the Company's conference call hosted by CEO Vijay Manthripragada and CFO Allan Dicks on May 10, 2022 at 8:30 AM EDT to discuss the Company's first quarter financial results. Their prepared remarks will be followed by a question and answer session.

1Q22 Conference Call Date & Time:

Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 8:30 AM EDT

To participate on the day of the call, dial 1-844-826-3035 or internationally 1-412-317-6026 approximately ten minutes before the call and tell the operator you wish to join the Montrose First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investors section of the Montrose website at www.montrose-env.com. For those who are unable to listen to the live broadcast, an audio replay of the conference call will be available on the Montrose website for 30 days.

About Montrose

Montrose is a leading environmental solutions company focused on supporting commercial and government organizations as they deal with the challenges of today, and prepare for what's coming tomorrow. With more than 2500 employees across over 80 locations around the world, Montrose combines deep local knowledge with an integrated approach to design, engineering, and operations, enabling the Company to respond effectively and efficiently to the unique requirements of each project. From comprehensive air measurement and laboratory services to regulatory compliance, emergency response, permitting, engineering, and remediation, Montrose delivers innovative and practical solutions that keep its clients on top of their immediate needs – and well ahead of the strategic curve. For more information, visit www.montrose-env.com.

