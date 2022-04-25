KKR Closes $19 Billion North America Private Equity Fund

Fund to Implement Shared Ownership Program in Majority-Owned Investments
KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced the final closing of KKR North America Fund XIII ("NAX3" or the "Fund"), an over-subscribed $19 billion fund focused on pursuing opportunistic private equity investments in North America. KKR will be investing $2.0 billion of capital in the Fund alongside investors through the Firm's balance sheet, affiliates, and employee commitments.
"We are thrilled to have had such strong receptivity to our fundraising effort, and we are extremely proud of the results we've been able to deliver for our investors," said Pete Stavros and Nate Taylor, Co-Heads of the Americas Private Equity platform at KKR. "Particularly at a time of continued volatility, we believe we are entering a macroeconomic environment that is tailor-made for private equity and for KKR specifically, and are grateful to have the support of our investors and their confidence in our team. We look forward to continue executing on our investment approach, which is centered on leveraging our deep industry expertise and driving holistic operational transformations utilizing the full suite of resources KKR has to offer. We are excited about the early momentum for NAX3 and remain laser focused on delivering outstanding results."
KKR has a more than 45 year track record investing in North America. Over the past decade and across NAX3's two predecessor funds, KKR North America Fund XI and KKR Americas XII Fund, KKR has delivered an average gross IRR of 30.1% (25.1% net) and a gross multiple on invested capital of 2.6x (2.2x net). In comparison to the S&P 500, this has resulted in net outperformance of more than 850bps, against the backdrop of near-unprecedented performance of the index over that decade. KKR Americas XII Fund, which began investing in 2017, is now fully deployed. It has generated a gross IRR of 50.1% (41.9% net), with a gross multiple of 2.6x (net 2.2x), as of December 31, 2021. With the closing of NAX3, KKR's Americas Private Equity platform has more than $90 billion in assets under management across flagship, growth and core investment vehicles.
"Thanks to the strength of our Americas Private Equity investment team and extensive collaboration across our Firm, we are pleased to have been able to deliver consistent and attractive risk adjusted returns to our investors, even in the face of a global pandemic," said Alisa Amarosa Wood, Global Head of Private Markets and Real Assets Product Strategies at KKR. "With this closing of KKR's largest fund in our history, we are excited by our investors' shared enthusiasm for the investment opportunities we continue to see ahead."
NAX3 received strong support from a diverse group of both new and existing investors globally, including public and private pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, endowments and foundations, private wealth platforms, family offices, high-net-worth individual investors and other institutional investors.
The Fund intends to implement KKR's broad-based employee ownership program at majority-owned companies in which it invests. Since 2011, KKR has focused on employee ownership and engagement as a key driver in building stronger companies and driving greater financial inclusion. The firm is committed to deploying the model in all control investments across its entire Americas Private Equity platform. To date, KKR has awarded billions of total equity value to over 45,000 non-senior employees across over 25 companies.
Earlier this month, KKR joined more than 60 organizations in becoming a founding partner of Ownership Works, a nonprofit created to support public and private companies transitioning to shared ownership models.
Debevoise & Plimpton LLP represented KKR as primary fund counsel for this fundraise.
About KKR
KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR's insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. KKR, please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005275/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.