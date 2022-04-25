Antibe Therapeutics to Present at the 2022 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. ATEATBPF, a clinical-stage company leveraging its hydrogen sulfide platform to develop next-generation safer therapies that target inflammation, today announced its participation in the 2022 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference being held in person on May 2-3, 2022. Dan Legault, Antibe's CEO, and Dr. Joseph Stauffer, Chief Medical Officer, will deliver the Company's live presentation:

Date: Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Time: 2:00 pm (Eastern Time)

Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre

A link to the webcast of the presentation is available on the News & Events section of the Company's website at antibethera.com. The webcast will be available on the website for 90 days.

Bloom Burton's annual Healthcare Investor Conference is the most important event in the Canadian healthcare ecosystem. This year's conference explores the latest developments in the industry, featuring 66 of the country's premier publicly-traded and venture-backed private companies together with the most promising pre-venture companies.

About Antibe Therapeutics Inc.

Antibe is a clinical stage biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary hydrogen sulfide platform to develop next-generation safer therapies to target inflammation arising from a wide range of medical conditions. The Company's current pipeline includes assets that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal ("GI") ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs ("NSAIDs"). Antibe's lead drug, otenaproxesul, is in clinical development as a safer alternative to opioids and today's NSAIDs for post-operative pain. Antibe's second pipeline drug, ATB-352, is being developed for a specialized pain indication. The Company's anticipated next target is inflammatory bowel disease ("IBD"), a condition long in need of safer, more effective therapies. Learn more at antibethera.com.

About Bloom Burton & Co.

Bloom Burton & Co. is a firm dedicated to accelerating returns in the healthcare sector for both investors and companies. Bloom Burton has an experienced team of medical, scientific, industry and capital markets professionals who perform a deep level of diligence, which combined with its creative and entrepreneurial approach, assists clients in achieving the right monetization events. Bloom Burton and its affiliates provide capital raising, M&A advisory, equity research, business strategy and scientific consulting, direct investing and company creation and incubation services. Bloom Burton Securities Inc. is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and is also a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF). Learn more at bloomburton.com.

