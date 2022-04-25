nLIGHT, Inc. Announces New 2 micron Fiber Laser Series

nLIGHT®, Inc. LASR, a global leader in semiconductor and fiber lasers, today announced the introduction of the 2 micron fiber laser series for a diverse set of medical, industrial, scientific, aerospace and defense applications. The nLIGHT 2 micron series Continuous Wave (CW) and Quasi-Continuous Wave (QCW) fiber lasers deliver CW power up to 100 W and QCW pulsed power up to 625 W from a compact, air cooled, 48 V DC powered package.
"The 2 micron series fiber lasers offers a unique combination of pulse energy and pulse modulation unattainable by legacy lasers," states Matthew Randall, Vice President and General Manager of nLIGHT's Semiconductor Laser Business. "This laser family enables our customers to scale performance and access new markets."
The introduction of the 2 micron series further extends nLIGHT's leadership in high power fiber lasers. See the nLIGHT 2 micron series fiber lasers, April 26 – 29 at the Lasers World of Photonics in Munich, Germany.
About nLIGHT
nLIGHT, Inc. is a leading provider of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense applications. Our lasers are changing not only the way things are made but also the things that can be made. Headquartered in Camas, Washington, nLIGHT employs over 1,300 people with operations in the U.S., Austria, China, Finland, Korea and Italy. For more information, please visit www.nlight.net.
